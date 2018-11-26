Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Accessory Deals for 2018
Finding deals at TPG is our M.O. But it’s that time of year when you’re so inundated with sales that it’s hard to know which ones are worth taking advantage of. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for travel accessories and experiences to help you save serious cash when shopping. Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll continually be updating it with new offers as they appear.
Finally, don’t forget to click through a shopping portal when making a purchase at one of these stores — check Cashback Monitor for the best shopping portal rates.
Apple Products
Apple laptops are lightweight and powerful, meaning they’re great to take on the road. B&H has a large sale on Apple products, including $300 off select Macbooks. The older Macbook Air will go on sale at Best Buy for just $800 on Thanksgiving Day at 5pm — $200 less than normal.
Target will dole out gift cards from $150-$250 when purchasing and activating an iPhone at the retailer (sale runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25), while Walmart (sale from Nov. 22 at 6pm through Nov. 23) will award a whopping $400 gift card when paying full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. The newer models have great cameras that make for useful travel companions.
Athleisure for Flying
Flying isn’t usually the most comfortable experience, but dressing right can help you relax and maybe even catch some shut-eye on your next trip. Two popular brands in the TPG office that are great for flying as well as keeping you stylish are on sale. Bandier is offering an additional 20% off everything already on sale — the discount ends at 11:59pm on Nov. 22. SoulCycle fanatics will also be happy as the cycling-studio turned retail operation has a wide array of discounted clothing and accessories that’ll compliment you when you take your next workout class or flight.
Bose Headphones
The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones have been a cemented a TPG and avgeek favorite for years now. Now, you can own a pair for yourself with Cyber Monday discounts up to 63% off original retail price. You can purchase the Bose QuietComfort 25 on Amazon for $109.99 (original price is $299.95) or the Bose QuietComfort 35 (this version is wireless) for $299 (original price $349).
S’well
Hydration is key while traveling (and in life) in order to stay healthy and energized. Having a reusable water bottle that you love is important and an easy way to be eco-friendly. S’well is offering 25% off your entire purchase with the code: BF2018. Plus, get free shipping on US orders of $50 or more. You can choose from tons of different styles and patterns that are great for travelers, campers and party hosts.
Wireless Headphones
You never really know how inconvenient headphone wires are until you make the switch to wireless, nor do you realize how incredible noise canceling headphones are until you never have to hear a screaming baby again on an airplane.
JBL is offering discounts from as low as $5 off to $150 off on select on-ear and in-ear headphones.
You can save 20% off Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear headphones at Target.
Jet is offering 14% off Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II.
eBags
If you’re in the market for luggage, eBags is a great place to shop, since it sells bags from all sorts of brands. Use the code DEALS to save an additional 30% off all luggage. The website will be running flash deals throughout the week in addition to heavy discounts of up to 70% off on other items. Remember to go through a shopping portal when visiting eBags — American Airlines is currently offering 14 miles per dollar spent at the retailer.
11/22/2018 UPDATE: Amex is offering a targeted $20 statement credit for $100+ purchases from eBags, which is an additional 20% stackable discount on top of the DEALS coupon code and the shopping portal bonus, meaning you could triple-dip on that new piece of luggage you’ve been drooling over.
FlyNYON
Do you want to experience the thrill of a lifetime for cheap? You can fly a doors-off (or doors-on) helicopter flight over New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles or Las Vegas with FlyNYON. All flights are 50% off when using the promo code: FRIENDSGIVING. A doors-off flight will allow for some epic pictures, like TPG Managing Editor Alberto Riva was able to capture on his flight over New York City and Newark Airport last year.
Herschel
This popular lifestyle brand has put a number of its backpacks and luggage options on clearance, with deals up to 60% off. Check out the lightweight Sutton duffel for $23.99, various color schemes of the Little America backpack for $49.99, the 24″ Campaign Luggage for $59.99, down from $149.99, or the Heritage Backpack for $23.99.
Sole Society ‘Lacie’ Faux Leather Duffel Bag
Nothing helps a traveler stay organized better than a sturdy, roomy, high-quality bag. Well, now you can get TPG favorite duffel for a reduced 40% price tag at Nordstrom. The bag offers an adjustable strap, interior pockets, and a stylish and versatile look. And – if this bag doesn’t fit your particular tastes – no worries. Nordstrom is offering up to 60% for their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, now through Monday, Nov. 26. So, if you happen to be a Nordy Club member, now is your time to shine.
Tile
Never lose your keys, passport or wallet again with Tile. Connected to your phone via app, the Tile allows you to hunt down any misplaced item you’ve attached it to within a 200 feet tracking range. By using either the alarm system or tracking map, the Tile is a stylish solution to keeping all of your important belongings safe and close whether you’re traveling the world or at home. Right now, a pack of two Tiles is on sale on Amazon for $34.99 and one for $19.99 with Prime. Free one-day shipping is also included.
Trtl Travel Pillow
The odd-looking-but-comfortable Trtl travel pillow will be 25% off on Amazon (as well as Trtl’s other travel products) from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, when using the discount code 25BFTRTL. This is a great option if you want to sleep while protecting your neck on a long-haul economy flight.
Sandisk SD/microSD Cards for Cameras, Computers and Smartphones
These high-speed microSD cards are perfect for adding a little storage space to your cell phone, or serving as backups for your documents and photos, or even just as a standard flash card for your camera. Reputable camera brand Adorama offers these 64GB 160MB/s cards for just $17.99 – 49% off the usual $34.99 price. The kit comes with one microSD card and a standard SD card adapter. Don’t forget to double-dip on your earnings through a shopping portal: Earn 2% cashback from Top Cashback, or 2 miles/dollar from British Airways (1 mile/dollar from United/Alaska/American/Southwest/JetBlue and more) or go straight for BarclayCard RewardsBoost at 2 points/dollar.
Handheld Luggage Scale
Forget all the virtual apps and that awkward luggage-in-hand climbing onto bathroom scales. This handheld scale is the perfect gift or home necessity for any traveler. With a weight capacity of up to 100 pounds (50 kg) and no setup necessary, this tool is designed to save you stress and money when traveling. Clip the extra savings coupon before checkout to drop the price to save a few cents.
Tumi
High-end luggage designer Tumi is offering 40% off on select items for Black Friday only. Don’t forget to use a shopping portal to earn up to 5.25% cash back, 6 miles/dollar at American Airlines (4 miles/dollar at United, or 2 miles/dollar at Alaska, Delta or Southwest) and 3 points/dollar through either BarclayCards RewardsBoost or Chase Ultimate Rewards with the Chase Ink, Chase Freedom or Chase Sapphire.
Sunglass Hut
Look good and feel good while traveling is one motto to live by. Whether you’re heading out for a tropical vacation to escape the cold or hitting the slopes, a pair of sunglasses goes a long way. Sunglass Hut is offering 20% off all styles and 50% off select ones. You can choose from designer brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Versace, Michael Kors, Prada, Gucci and more.
Skincare
The ladies (and possibly the gents?) of TPG have begun pulling a Chrissy Teigen lately, applying our face masks on long-haul flights with the abandon of a seasoned celebrity traveler. After all, it’s important to stay hydrated at 35,000 feet, and that goes for skin too.
Some of our favorite brands are offering Black Friday deals for a variety of skincare products, including sheet masks and other no-rinse products you can apply and discard right in the comfort of even an economy seat. As follows:
Glossier – 20% off of everything through Monday, November 26. Social media editor Samantha Rosen swears by the Soothing Face Mist and Mega Greens Galaxy Pack mask.
Facetory – Buy 2, get 4 sheet masks from every product listed on its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promo page. If you aren’t familiar with the Facetory brand, it offers sheet mask subscription boxes. Many of the products can be found full price at Sephora or Ulta.
Origins – 25% off everything on Black Friday only. Plus, free shipping on all orders and a free 12-piece gift set (worth $110 in value) when you spend $75. Use promo code: FRIDAY at checkout.
