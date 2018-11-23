Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals for 2018
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Starwood Preferred Guest® Luxury Credit Card from American Express
Be sure to bookmark this post, as we’ll be updating it through Cyber Monday 2018. If you spot a deal that isn’t listed below, please share it in the comments. Also, see our Black Friday flight deal roundup here and our travel accessory roundup here.
Finding deals at TPG is our M.O. But it’s that time of year when you’re so inundated with sales that it’s hard to know which ones are worth taking advantage of. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for hotels to help you save serious cash when planning your next trip.
Make sure to bookmark this page, as we will continually be updating it with new offers as they appear. Many of these deals can booked through the Citi Prestige concierge, so if you happen to have a Citi Prestige card, this is a great opportunity to save even more using that card’s 4th Night Free benefit. If booking with an OTA, make sure to click through a shopping portal — check Cashback Monitor for the best shopping portal rates.
If you do take advantage of one of these deals and don’t have a Citi Prestige make sure to pay with a travel or hotels rewards credit card, consider one from our list of the best hotel credit cards of 2018:
- Best for Hotels.com: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Best for Marriott: Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
- Best for Hilton: Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Best for Hyatt: The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Best for IHG: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Best for earning on hotels and travel: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
The information for the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Expedia
11/22/2018 5:30 ET UPDATE: Expedia is offering a 15% off coupon for a hotel stay, using promo code: GRATEFUL. There’s no minimum spend amount required, but the coupon is only “while supplies last” so if you have a big redemption in mind, it’s a good idea to book now.
Expedia will kick off its Black Friday deals at 12pm ET on the day after Thanksgiving with four different coupons travelers can take advantage of. These deals are only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to take advantage of them ASAP.:
- Coupon 1: 75% off standalone hotels
- Coupon 2: 10% off standalone hotels
- Coupon 3: $500 off $1,000 vacation packages
- Coupon 4: $25 of $50 activities
Cyber Monday deals will launch at 12pm ET on Nov. 27. Each coupon listed below will only last one hour and then disappear, with the next one taking its place. The final coupon will expire at 6pm ET that night.
- Coupon 1: 90% off in the Expedia App
- Coupon 2: 50% off standalone hotels
- Coupon 3: $50 off standalone flight
- Coupon 4: 10% off standalone hotels
- Coupon 5: $100 off $1,000 Vacation Packages
- Coupon 6: $100 off $200 activities
Hilton
Hilton is offering 50% off hotel bookings in Japan, South Korea, Maldives, Thailand and Guam until Nov. 23 at 2:00pm ET for Hilton Honors Members. Some of the hotels included in the promotion are Hilton Tokyo for $204.06 (normally $408.11) a night and the Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, which is offering its luxurious deluxe suite for $152.30 (normally $304.06). Deals are also available for TPG favorite: The Conrad Maldives Hotel, which boasts extravagant beachfront villas with gardens, “bathing pavilions” and their very own private pools. Discounted rates are also available to non HH members at 40% off booking.
Hotels.com
One of Expedia’s popular brands, Hotels.com, will launch its Black Friday promotion on Friday, Nov. 23, where customers will compete in a mystery scratch-off game where they’ll save between 7%-10% off hotel reservations while a few lucky winners will receive 99% off a booking (note that there’s a $1,000 limit on that coupon). Any property should receive the discount, but you’ll have to book by Monday, Nov. 26 if you want to save on your next Hotels.com stay. Try to pay with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card at Hotels.com/Venture if you can for unlimited 10x miles.
Hotwire
Hotwire will reward you if you book through its app with a hotel sale that starts this Tuesday, Nov. 20. Travelers can save $10 off $100+ hotel bookings, $40 off $300+ hotel bookings, $75 off $500+ hotel bookings. On Cyber Monday the OTA will launch a sitewide sale with 11% off its “Hot Rate Hotels” by using the promo code: TREATYOURSELF — the deal lasts from Nov. 25 at 8pm PT through Nov. 26 at 11pm PT.
IHG
IHG Hotels is having a sale across its 5,500 properties around the world with its Cyber Week Sale promotion that will offer discounts starting at 25% off the best available rate. Sweetening the deal even more, members of IHG’s loyalty program can earn another 3%+ off their stay and will receive 50% more elite qualifying bonus points per dollar when booking a bonus points package. You’ll need to book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2018, for stays between Nov. 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.
If you’re a frequent InterContinental visitor, you can earn 10,000 bonus points when you enroll in the InterContinental Ambassador Program between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30. This program grants benefits like room upgrades, 4pm checkouts and a free weekend night at InterContinental properties.
And, IHG members can book Points & Cash bookings — which can be a backdoor way of buying cheap points — for 15% off the cash portion when booking between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 for stays between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31.
Starting on Nov. 19, some Kimpton properties will donate $5 per night booked to the following charities: The Trevor Project and No Kid Hungry.
Meliá Hotels
Meliá Hotels is offering up to 50% plus free stays for children in select hotels around the world redeemable with the Meliá Rewards program. The deal is up for grabs until Sunday, Nov. 25 with availability in over 350 cities in 40 countries. Booking can be done either online or on the Meliá app. Some deals we’re seeing for the promotion include a stay in Benidorm’s Sol Pelícanos Ocas for $55 a night, $58 a night at Meliá Berlin and $71 a night at Meliá Athens.
NH Hotel Group
NH Hotel Group, the biggest hotel group you’ve probably never heard of, is offering up to 50% off bookings and double points for NH Rewards members. Hotels are located in countries around the US, South America and Europe and stays for these deals fall between Nov. 29, 2019 and March 31, 2019. All bookings must be done before Tuesday, Nov. 27. Some notable stays we found were at the NH Nice for $64 a night, the NH Prague for $68 a night and the NH Buenos Aires Crillon for $79 a night.
Priceline
Priceline is back with its Express Deals that offer up to 50% in additional savings on hotels (as well as savings on flights and rental cars). You’ll need to be an email subscriber to receive the deals, which launch at 5am ET on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 23). Priceline will launch another sale on Cyber Monday that includes 1,000 emailed coupon codes that unlock 99% savings on hotels — and for those not lucky enough to receive a nearly free hotel stay, the OTA will unleash additional hotel deals.
Wyndham
Starting at 12am on Nov. 21, Wyndham Extra Holidays is offering up to 50% off hotels and resorts for bookings through Dec. 31, 2018, at the following four locations:
- Legacy Golf Resort (50% off) – Phoenix, AZ
- Desert Rose Resort (40% off) – Las Vegas, NV
- Wyndham Austin (25% off) – Austin, TX
- Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort (25% off) – Orlando, FL
Then on Cyber Monday, the sale will expand to 19 more properties where travelers can stay in variety of locations from Atlantic City all the way to the beaches of Kauai. Wyndham Extra Holiday locations make solid options for family travelers since they offer suites and larger rooms at affordable prices.
One&Only
Book by November 27, 2018 to get up to 40% off One&Only resorts worldwide in aspirational locations such as Dubai, the Maldives, Cape Town and Los Cabos. TPG himself recently stayed at the One&Only Cape Town, which is offering 40% off on stays between December 15-23, 2018.
Featured image of the Sheraton Kauai courtesy of the hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.