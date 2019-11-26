Black Friday deal: Take up to $200 off Aer Lingus flights to Europe
Planning ahead for 2020 travel? If you’re considering Europe, Aer Lingus can help you stretch your budget a little further, and help you get a jump start on your Black Friday shopping to boot.
Starting this week, US and Canada travelers can take $100 off round-trip economy flights to Europe or $200 off round-trip business class flights to Europe. On some routes, such as Boston to Dublin, this drops the cost of a round-trip ticket down to $355 round-trip, all taxes and fees included.
Airline: Aer Lingus
Routes: BOS/ORD/BDL/LAX/MIA/MSP/JFK/EWR/PHL/SEA/SFO/IAD/YYZ to AMS/BCN/TXL/BRU/DUB/DUS/EDI/FRA/LHR/MAD/MXP/CDG/FCO/MUC
Cost: from $355 round-trip in economy
Dates: book by 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019, for travel between Jan. 1 and March 8, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Discounted rates between North America and Ireland are Aer Lingus SAVER class fares, which do not include checked bag and seat selection. If booking to Europe, the discounted tickets book into SMART class fares, which do include checked bag and advance seat selection. A free meal is always included on all transatlantic routes.
The Dublin-based carrier has made a big push to attract passengers this year. The airline debuted new livery in January, announced free Wi-Fi and a complimentary drink for “smart economy” travelers and added its first of seven total long-range Airbus A321LR aircraft to the fleet, complete with lie-flat business class seats. And in a move of particular interest to TPG readers, Aer Lingus joined the American Express Membership Rewards transfer family last summer, in August 2018.
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Here’s what you need to know:
- Offer available exclusively at aerlingus.com through 6:59 PM ET on Dec. 3, 2019.
- $100 off the base fare of any roundtrip fare in economy and $200 off the base fare of any roundtrip fare in business on Aer Lingus scheduled transatlantic flights from Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Hartford (BDL), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Washington D.C. (IAD) and Toronto (YYZ) to select cities across Europe via Dublin (DUB).
- Travel to Britain / Continental Europe are via connecting service in Dublin, Ireland or requires a stopover in Dublin at no additional charge and may be operated by our partners Stobart Air (operating Aer Lingus Regional), British Airways and Flybe. Flights within UK, Europe are in economy class.
- All travel must take place between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 8, 2020.
- Offer only valid through bookings made via aerlingus.com, is valid for new bookings only and will apply only once per person.
- Discount is reflected in the flight search results during the booking process.
- Offer cannot be combined with other offers, cannot be partially redeemed, has no cash value, is not redeemable for cash and is non-transferable. Not valid for Aer Lingus Vacation Store products or any other products or inflight services.
- If a flight reservation is changed or cancelled, original fare basis rules apply (plus any increase in fare).
- Valid for North American-originating passengers only. All fares must be purchased at time of reservation.
- All fares, taxes, fees, rules and offers are subject to change or can be withdrawn without notice.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
