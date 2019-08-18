This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.

Free Round-Trip Biz Tickets to Turkey

Photo courtesy of Crystal Cruises.
This week Editor-at-Large Zach Honig announced that he would be giving away an awesome Turkey vacation package to Miles Away listeners. Apply here.

Flight Deals to Asia From $490 Round-Trip

DuKai photographer / Getty Images
From Tokyo to Beijing, readers were able to score some awesome deals.

Earn Up To 7,500 Bonus Hilton Points

Photo courtesy of HIlton
Hilton ran a promo offering guests the opportunity to earn up to 7,500 bonus honors points after booking two stays. Register here.

Flights to Europe From $260 Round-Trip

Bologna skyline, Emilia Romagna, Italy. San Luca hill and Asinelli Tower
This week we saw deals to various European cities including Paris, Italy (including business class) and Greece. There were even some good SkyMiles deals.

Targeted Offer for 75,000 Points From American Express®

Photo by Eric Helgas
If you’ve been thinking about getting the Platinum card, check to see if you’re targeted for this awesome offer with card match.

Liz Hund is the Miles, Points and Deals intern here at TPG. She's always on the hunt for a good deal as she loves giving people a perfect excuse to travel.

