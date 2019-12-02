Big Cyber Monday deals on rental cars
Cyber Monday: It’s not just all about Amazon, flights and hotel deals. There’s also big discounts today for Cyber Monday if you are in the market to rent a car.
Budget
Budget is offering a one-day only sale for up to 30% off your rental plus 15% back via an Amazon gift card. You’ll need to log on to Budget and sign in with your Amazon login credentials to get the deal.
Hertz
Hertz is offering up to 40% off the base rate when you prepay for rentals through the end of 2020. Use the code RQ FLASH when booking.
a\Avis
Avis is offering up to 30% off when you book online and pay in advance, and it will include a free upgrade. Use the discount code UUWA009.
Avis offering up to 30% off and a free upgrade for Cyber Monday.
Silvercar by Audi
Silvercar by Audi is offering 35% off of their Audi car rentals. You can use code SILVERSALE19 at check out. If you are new to renting through Silvercar, check out our complete guide here.
Dollar car rental
Dollar car rental is offering 25% off the base rate on pay later bookings. Use PC# 101497.
Sixt
Sixt is offering up to 50% off SUV rentals and 25% off all other vehicle categories though end of day Dec. 2 for rentals through March 31, 2020. You must pre-pay. Some dates are excluded. You can find out about their Cyber Monday car rental deal by following them on Facebook (Sixt rent a car), Twitter (@sixtusa) or Instagram (@SixtUSA).
So far we haven’t found Cyber Monday deals from Enterprise or National. Be sure you’ve utilized any car rental elite status you have from credit cards before you pick-up your vehicle. Even if you don’t have any elite status, simply setting up a profile ahead of time may save you a legitimate hour when you go to pick-up your car.
If you see any deals we’re missing please let us know in the comments below.
