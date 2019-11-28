Best Western devalues rewards program, nearly doubles award rates
In the latest iteration of devaluation without notification, Best Western has appeared to implement peak pricing of up to 70,000 points on its award rates. Take a look at the cost of a hotel in New York on New Year’s Eve:
As recently as last week, the maximum price for an award night for a Best Western was 36,000 points. This is a huge change to make and not even announce. Here’s the same hotel, two weeks later:
Interestingly, Best Western hasn’t even updated its own FAQ, which still states that rates cap out at 36,000 points:
While Best Western isn’t the most well-known for its award program, it has historically been a pretty solid option for frequent travelers and even offers a no-strings-attached-status-match.
This is an unfortunate and sneaky move by Best Western, though uncomfortably common in the points-and-miles world. It’s a race to spend your rewards before the the next devaluation, which is always imminent. It’s a shame that Best Western seems to have done this with as little fanfare as possible, leaving unsuspecting travelers to find out the information on their own.
TPG reached out to Best Western in order to clarify the situation but did not hear back at the time of publication. We will update when we receive a response.
