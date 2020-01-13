Why now is the best time to renew or apply for a passport
We know you have your sights set on some pretty cool travel destinations this year, and we know you’re excited to get going. But before you start packing your bags and arranging your dinner reservations, do yourself a favor and make sure all your ducks are in a row.
After all, is there anything worse than realizing your passport is about to expire — or worse, already expired — just days before a trip?
No one likes scrambling to get a passport renewed at the last minute, and spending a full day in line at the closest passport center is one way to really put a damper on your vacation.
The good news, though, is that now may be the best time to renew your old passport, or apply for a new one. Why, you ask? Because, according to the State Department, demand is much lower than usual.
“If you’re a frequent [flyer] who doesn’t like waiting for your new passport, consider applying this winter to minimize downtime,” the State Department explained on Twitter. “Longer demand [equals] faster processing times,” they added.
Processing wait times usually last between six and eight weeks, according to the State Department’s website. And expedited processing may still take between two and three weeks. Going to a passport agency may cut the wait down to eight days, although some restrictions apply. And, of course, you can always sweat it out for a same-day renewal if you have imminent travel plans.
While we’re on the subject, you’ll also want to make sure you’re not making any of these common passport mistakes that could leave you stranded at the border. Of course, you need valid travel documents any time you leave the country. But it’s also a good idea to make sure you’re taking advantage of all the programs that can make your journey a bit easier.
Have you applied for or renewed a passport this winter and received your passport faster than expected? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!
Featured image courtesy of Tetra Images/Getty Images.
