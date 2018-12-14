This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card, Starwood Preferred Guest® Luxury Credit Card from American Express, Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express
It’s now been a week and a half since we held the inaugural TPG Awards on the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space museum, but the conversation continues. Sure, it was incredible to see Captain “Sully” Sullenberger reunited with one of his passengers from Flight 1549, and it was inspiring to hear Leymah Gbowee speak of her experiences fighting for peace in Liberia, but the hottest post-ceremony debate has surrounded the credit cards, airlines and hotel programs that took home awards on Dec. 4.
The morning after the awards, we posted the full list of award winners on the site, and (naturally) there was quite a bit of disagreement as to whether these cards and loyalty programs were deserving. As a reminder, almost all of the awards were selected entirely by TPG readers via a secured Google poll; only the four awards for best airline cabins were determined by our editorial staff. Of course, any awards show that involves reader voting brings in differences of opinion, so if you’re wondering how your favorite card or program did in comparison to the eventual winner, we want to provide some additional information along these lines.
Here’s the list of nominees for best hotel credit card in order of the number of votes they received:
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card
- Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card (re-branded to Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant Amex)
- Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express (no longer available, re-branded to Marriott Bonvoy Amex)
- The World Of Hyatt Credit Card
Despite losing the award for best hotel loyalty program to the integrated Marriott/SPG/Ritz-Carlton program, Hilton Honors took home the trophy for best hotel cobranded card thanks to its incredibly-rewarding Hilton Amex Aspire. Despite a hefty $450 annual fee (tied for tops on the above list of finalists) (See Rates & Fees), it confers an array of valuable perks, including automatic top-tier Diamond status, up to two free weekend night certificates each year, annual airline and Hilton resort credits, plus a Priority Pass Select membership. Readers also probably appreciated the 150,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening, worth up to $900 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
However, what’s interesting about the above list is that four of the cards weren’t even in existence at this time last year, so will a new card come out between now and next year’s TPG Awards to dethrone the Hilton Amex Aspire? Only time will tell.
Featured photo courtesy of American Express
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire Card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.