The best credit cards of 2019, elite-status downgrades from Marriott and more
Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Here’s how Amex is getting more businesses to accept your credit cards
Amex is offering significant financial incentives for some merchants.
Fly BLADE from Miami airports directly to Miami Beach
If you’re over Miami’s insane traffic, now you can literally fly over it all — if you’re willing to shell out the cash.
Did you receive an elite-status downgrade email from Marriott?
A number of Bonvoy members received disheartening news in their inboxes this week.
Here’s how you could earn up to 39 Hilton points per dollar
The promotion is targeted, but there are lots of points in it for you if you’re one of the lucky recipients.
President Obama loves Hampton Inns
At the end of a long day, he just wants to crawl into bed as quickly as possible just like the rest of us.
These are the best credit cards of 2019
How many of these do you have in your wallet?
These are the safest and most dangerous countries you can travel to in 2020
*books ticket to Norway ASAP*
Delta surprises travelers with pop-up SkyClubs
In Green Bay (GRB) and Chattanooga (CHA), everyone is welcome — not just SkyClub members.
How this traveler justifies paying almost $4,000 a year in credit card fees
This career road warrior finds enough value from her credit card perks to justify the high price.
Here’s how you can avoid having your phone hacked in public
Two tips to remember: 1) Be careful where you charge your phone, and 2) A data blocker is your best friend.
