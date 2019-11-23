News

The best credit cards of 2019, elite-status downgrades from Marriott and more

Katherine Fan
Yesterday

Each Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s how Amex is getting more businesses to accept your credit cards

Hands holding credit card and coffee to go. Photo by Popartic/Getty Images
Photo by Popartic/Getty Images

Amex is offering significant financial incentives for some merchants.

Fly BLADE from Miami airports directly to Miami Beach

Panoramic high view of South Beach at Miami South Pointe Park with high skyscrapers and a blue sunny summer sky, Florida, USA. Brickell district skyscrapers close to downtown Miami in the southern spot of South Beach. (Photo by Pola Damonte/Getty Images)
Photo by Pola Damonte/Getty Images

If you’re over Miami’s insane traffic, now you can literally fly over it all — if you’re willing to shell out the cash.

Did you receive an elite-status downgrade email from Marriott?

(Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour)
(Photo courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour)

A number of Bonvoy members received disheartening news in their inboxes this week.

Here’s how you could earn up to 39 Hilton points per dollar

Hilton in Dominican Republic (Image courtesy of booking.com)
Image courtesy of booking.com

The promotion is targeted, but there are lots of points in it for you if you’re one of the lucky recipients.

President Obama loves Hampton Inns

Hampton Inn was one of the first brands to institute a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

At the end of a long day, he just wants to crawl into bed as quickly as possible just like the rest of us.

These are the best credit cards of 2019

Photo by The Points Guy.

How many of these do you have in your wallet?

These are the safest and most dangerous countries you can travel to in 2020

Norway is one of the countries you can fly to with the SAS Kids Fly Free deal.

*books ticket to Norway ASAP*

Delta surprises travelers with pop-up SkyClubs

Photo courtesy of Delta
Photo courtesy of Delta

In Green Bay (GRB) and Chattanooga (CHA), everyone is welcome — not just SkyClub members.

How this traveler justifies paying almost $4,000 a year in credit card fees

A selection of credit and bank cards, along with a green British Telecom phone card in 1986. (Photo by Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
Photo by Fox Photos / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

This career road warrior finds enough value from her credit card perks to justify the high price.

Here’s how you can avoid having your phone hacked in public

Stay connected while traveling with the following alternatives to pricey roaming charges. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

Two tips to remember: 1) Be careful where you charge your phone, and 2) A data blocker is your best friend.

