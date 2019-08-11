This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Summer is officially on its way out, which means it is time to go back to school. Whether you have kids still in grade school or you are a college student, the long list of supplies and textbooks can sometimes run into the hundreds or thousands of dollars. If you are simply looking to earn more points and miles, or apply for a new card to hit a minimum spend bonus, back-to-school shopping can be a great way to do so.
Here are the best credit cards for back to school supplies.
Chase Ink Business Cash Card
The Chase Ink Business Cash Card offers a generous 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores along with internet, cable, and phone services. Whether you are buying simple supplies or a computer, 5% is a great amount of savings.
If you are purchasing a computer from an office store, consider using this card and a few other factors to using a credit card to make a large purchase. Along with the cash back, you will also have purchase protection and extended warranty.
Many people do not believe they can apply for a business card when in fact you can. You can apply for a business credit card even if you’re a freelancer or have a side hustle business.
The card comes with a whopping $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Along with this, the card also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months; after that it’s a variable APR of 15.49%-21.49%. The card has a $0 annual fee to boot.
This means if you were to purchase exactly $3,000 in supplies from an office supply store within the first 3 months, you would earn a stellar $650 in cash back from the welcome offer and the 5% cash back.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
If you can’t get a business card, the Chase Freedom Unlimited is a great alternative. The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. That is a potential earning of $600 if maxed out. After that, earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases.
The card comes with a 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases. After the intro period, a variable APR of 17.24-25.99%. It also comes with purchase protection and extended warranty.
American Express® Gold Card
With the American Express Gold Card, you can earn 4x per dollar (up to $25,000 per year) when shopping at US supermarkets or eating at your favorite restaurants around the world.
If you are looking for simple school supplies such as pens, pencils, or paper, consider using this card to earn valuable American Express Membership Rewards at your local supermarket.
This card also comes with an excellent welcome offer of 35,000 American Express Membership Reward points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months of card membership. Along with this, you will earn $120 in dining credit at select restaurants, $100 airline fee credit, and no foreign transaction fees. This card does come with a $250 annual fee (see rates and fees), but the perks can easily help make that back.
Blue BusinessSM Plus Credit Card from American Express
The Blue Business Plus Card is a great card to use for general back to school shopping. This card does not have any specific spending categories. However, it does come with 2x per dollar on the first $50,000 in purchases each year (1x per dollar after that). Earning 2x per dollar is worth roughly 4 cents per dollar according to TPG’s valuations.
The card has a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees). With this card, you will also receive a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months, after that variable APR of 15.24%-21.24%.
If you are buying a mixture of back to school supplies, this card may suit your kids needs along with maximizing your Membership Rewards balance.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
If you are planning on making significant purchases on Amazon and avoiding mall shopping this year, consider applying for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card.
The card comes with 5% cash back on all Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. Along with this, you will earn a $70 Amazon gift card upon credit card approval. However, you must have Amazon Prime prior to applying.
The biggest drawback is that is that the high return on Amazon spend is all the card really has to offer. While the card comes with purchase protection and extended warranty protection, it doesn’t include important purchase benefits like price protection or return protection, so it’s not ideal for large purchases.
Bottom Line
Going back to school can either be exciting or dreadful. However, the bills from going back to school can rack up quickly. It is reported that back to school costs are roughly $700 per child in clothes and supplies. With this large expense coming up for many people, it is time to plan your cash back or points earning strategies to help alleviate the costs.
