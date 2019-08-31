This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” filmed on the coast in Mexico, is heating up fast — and if you’re anything like us, you’re about two seconds away from booking a beach vacation yourself, too. Never mind all the drama that’s been going on the past few episodes, there’s one thing on our minds: Can you actually stay at the resort featured on the show?
The short answer: Yes. The long answer: You have better options. But more on that in a minute.
The hit TV show is filming at Playa Escondita, a 3-star hotel on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit. It’s 18 miles away from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) in Puerto Vallarta. The resort features a beachfront spa, Jacuzzi, beach bar and a poolside restaurant, complete with a waterfall and “healthy gourmet meals.”
Rates start at $165 per night for a “tropical view” room and peak at $495 for the “Luna Penthouse,” complete with a canopy bed overlooking the beach. Definitely not a bad place to spend a few days.
Here’s the thing, though: You can absolutely do better. There’s no reason to spend more than $300 on a 3-star hotel — or really, if you play your cards, right, any hotel.
Take, for example, the Hyatt Ziva in Cabo. It will only run you 20,000 Hyatt points per night, not to mention that you can transfer your Chase points directly to Hyatt, too. Those points are worth $340 according to our valuations, and all your food and drink is already included. Think of it this way: applying for a card such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred and taking advantage of the current 60,000-point sign-up bonus means that you’d already have three nights covered.
The Ritz-Carlton Cancun is another worthy option, starting at just 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night — again, worth about $400 per night. You can transfer both your Amex Membership Rewards points or Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Marriott; for every point you transfer, you’ll get one in return (this is known as a 1:1 transfer ratio). Another option is to sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, which is offering a bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Are you sensing a pattern here? You have plenty of other options at your fingertips that you could be staying at virtually for free. A lot of them also come with perks such as free food and drink, and depending if you have elite status or not, possible room upgrades and more. We’re always proponents of you taking a well-deserved vacation and laying on the beach for a couple of days, but there are way better options than just following in Chris Harrison’s footsteps.
