Baby delivered on jetway at Charlotte Douglas airport
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Wednesday afternoon a woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl shortly after landing at Charlotte Douglas airport.
The woman was aboard a two-hour flight from Tampa (TPA) to Charlotte (CLT) when she went into labor. Shortly after landing, she gave birth in the jetway. Both the baby and the mother are doing well and resting at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center hospital in Charlotte.
Medic officials told 10News WTSP, a Tampa news station, that “a baby being born at the airport or on an airplane is rare. In the last five years, Medic said they have delivered five babies at the airport or on a plane.”
This rarity made for an exciting travel day for onlookers during what is collectively known as, “one of the busiest travel days of the year.”
When it comes to flying while pregnant, all airlines all have a different protocol. For instance, American Airlines requires pregnant passengers who are within four weeks from their due date to provide a doctors note. If passengers are even further along, like seven days, then they will need to get cleared by a special assistance coordinator. It’s not that the airlines are worried the flight itself will induce labor, instead airline officials are more worried about the possibility of passengers going into labor unexpectedly without any medical officials available. Additionally, pilots want to avoid re-routing and emergency landings whenever possible.
The main concern for pregnant passengers is the increased risk of developing blood clots, which is common during pregnancy. It’s not because of the pressure, but the amount of sitting you do while flying which is why long-haul flights are especially not recommended for pregnant passengers as mobility is limited.
Featured photo by Nadezhda1906/Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.