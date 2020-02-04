Another airline abandons Tokyo Narita in favor of Haneda
British Airways is consolidating its Tokyo operations. The carrier has announced that as of March, it’ll shift all of its Tokyo operations to Tokyo Haneda International Airport, which is located much closer to the city center.
Currently, the carrier operates two daily flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Tokyo — one to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and one to Tokyo Narita (NRT). As first reported by GSTP, BA will switch all of its Tokyo operations to HND, giving it two daily nonstop flights between London and Haneda as of March 28.
“We are excited we will be operating a second daily flight into Tokyo Haneda Airport where our partner JAL operate the majority of their domestic flights”, British Airways confirmed to TPG. “Our customers can look forward to better connectivity between the U.K. and Japan, faster access into the city of Tokyo, and newly refurbished partner lounges at Haneda”.
Between the two frequencies, BA will operate both a Boeing 787 Dreamliner as well as a 777, which is what’s currently used to operate the LHR-HND route. Notably, the carrier isn’t placing one of its new Airbus A350 aircraft on the route, which feature the airline’s newest Club Suite business-class product. As a result, passengers can expect one of the carrier’s previous-generation Club World seats.
Overall, the move by BA to shift its Tokyo operations to Haneda is a positive one for passengers looking for a more accessible journey into Tokyo’s city center. As a point of comparison, driving from Narita to the city center will take at least an hour and a half, though potentially much more. Meanwhile, Haneda will take 30 to 45 minutes, depending on traffic.
In August 2019, Delta Air Lines announced that it was closing its hub at Tokyo Narita in favor of Haneda.
