British Airways network sees delays and cancellations after ‘technical issue’
Technical issues plagued British Airways between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Dozens of the airline’s flights coming to the U.K. were cancelled for delayed after the carrier reported experiencing a “technical issue”.
Flights from the U.S., India and Japan were reportedly those most affected, though some flights from other locations were also delayed or cancelled.
“Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights”, BA said on Twitter.
TPG Reviews Editor Nick Ellis was set to fly on BA Flight 92 from Toronto (YYZ) to London (LHR) on the airline’s new Airbus A350 in Club Suite. After boarding nearly on time, the aircraft — with passengers on board — sat on the tarmac for hours.
During the delay time, Ellis received both text messages and emails from the airline, saying:
“We would like to apologise for the delay to your flight to London Heathrow today. We can understand how any delay can be frustrating and we apologise that your flight was affected on this occasion.
As we hope you were made aware, this was due to a technical issue affecting some of our flights. Our teams worked hard to resolve this, and we would like to thank you for your patience during this delay.”
In total, the flight departed two hours late and arrived in London nearly three hours later than scheduled.
The worst affected flight was BA170 from Pittsburgh (PIT), which was more than 12 hours delayed, as reported by the BBC.
TPG reached out to British Airways for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.
Earlier this year, the airline experience two major IT system issues, which also caused delays and cancellations.
Featured photo by Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
