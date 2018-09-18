Widespread Saver Award Availability in Singapore’s New Suites
This is may be your best chance to book one of the nicest products in the sky.
When Singapore Airlines launched its new first class Suites product earlier this year, the aviation world was abuzz. TPG loved his experience in the seat that should more aptly be classified as a studio apartment. What can you expect in Singapore Suites? You’ll enjoy a bed that’s completely separate from the seat, caviar, a fantastic meal and top-shelf Champagne.
The only downside is that it’s been quite hard to book the product with miles at a saver rate — you’d usually find yourself on the waitlist and lucky to actually fly.
However, there’s some good news — Singapore flies an A380 between Singapore (SIN) and Shanghai (PVG), equipped with its new first-class product. And there appears to be wide open availability to book a Suite at a saver rate, writes TPG contributor Eric Rosen for Travel + Leisure.
You’ll have to shell out just 50,000 Singapore KrisFlyer miles, which is the only program that allows you to book Suites, for a one-way flight between the two cities — that’ll have you in the air for five to six hours. Taxes and fees are quite minimal on the award, too, ranging from $13-$34. One-way flights are selling for about $3,000 so you’re getting about 6 cents per mile, which is a fantastic value.
Make sure you book on board the A380 and not one of the Boeing 777s. The A380 is matched with these flight numbers on the route:
- SQ830 Singapore (SIN) ⇒ Shanghai (PVG)
- SQ833 Shanghai (PVG) ⇒ Singapore (SIN)
When searching, there appeared to be plenty of availability from October 2018 through January 2019, and then from March 2019 through the end of the calendar. Just click around until you find a date that works for you.
The airline also flies an A380 with the new product between Singapore (SIN) and Zurich (ZRH), London (LHR), Sydney (SYD) and Hong Kong (HKG) — although it will be much harder to find saver space on these routes.
You can transfer points from all four of the major transferrable points programs to Singapore KrisFlyer. That means if you have American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points or Starwood Preferred Guest Starpoints/Marriott Rewards, you’re in luck.
