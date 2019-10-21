Here’s how you can use your Marriott points to attend the 2019 TPG Awards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The 2019 TPG Awards will take place on December 9, and voting is well under way for the 20 Readers’ Choice honors we’ll be giving out this year. Eligible voters will automatically entered into a giveaway just for voting (this week’s prize is payment for the annual fee of one of your credit cards), and the grand prize is a VIP trip for two to New York City to attend the awards.
However, you now have a new way to pick up tickets to the show — through the Marriott Moments program.
Bidding is now open for two different packages that’ll get you into the star-studded event on the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan:
- Exclusive access for two: Win a pair of tickets to attend the event, including a pre-awards cocktail hour, dinner during the ceremony, a musical performance by a soon-to-be-named special guest and a spot at the official after-party. There are seven of these available, with bidding for each starting at just 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. All seven auctions end Thursday Nov. 14.
- Exclusive access for two plus a meet-and-greet with TPG himself, Brian Kelly: Win a pair of tickets to the event plus a chance to meet TPG himself for a tour of our new headquarters and a catered lunch. There are three of these available, with bidding for each starting at just 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. All three auctions end Wednesday Nov. 13.
Note that you must be 21 years of age or older to attend the TPG Awards, so keep that in mind before submitting your bid.
And if you haven’t already cast your vote, be sure to visit the link below to have a say in which loyalty programs, credit cards and travel providers take home honors at this year’s event. Eligible voters will also be entered to win some spectacular prizes, and the earlier you vote, the more prizes you could win.
VOTE NOW FOR THE 2019 TPG AWARDS!
To cast your vote, please visit the
2019 TPG Awards Readers’ Choice voting page
In case you’re not familiar, the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program allows you to redeem your Marriott points for a variety of unique experiences. From culinary events to sports packages to concert tickets, there are a variety of options to fit just about everyone’s taste. If you’re sitting on a stockpile of Bonvoy points — from recent stays, welcome bonuses or promotional offers — this can be a great way to put those points to use for some incredible value.
If you’ve been curious about how to grab a ticket to the 2019 TPG Awards, wonder no more, as ten pairs of tickets are now up for grabs through Marriott Moments (Marriott is one of the many travel companies to sponsor the show). Be sure to submit your bid today, and then pay attention as the auction end dates approach so you don’t miss out.
For complete details on the ceremony, be sure to check out our TPG Awards page, and click the link below if you haven’t already voted for this year’s award winners.
To cast your vote, please visit the
2019 TPG Awards Readers’ Choice voting page
Featured photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for The Points Guy.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.