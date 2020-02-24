London to get a nonstop route to the Faroe Islands this summer
London is getting a nonstop connection to the popular destination of the Faroe Islands. Beginning this summer, Atlantic Airways will fly nonstop between London and Vágar, Faroe Islands.
The flag carrier of the Faroe Islands, Atlantic Airways, will offer nonstop service between London Gatwick (LGW) and Vágar (FAE). The route will operate just one time per week on Tuesdays between June 23 and Aug. 11, 2020.
The route will operate on the following schedule on Tuesdays only:
- RC420 Vágar (FAE) 11:50 a.m. Departure ⇒ London (LGW) 2 p.m. Arrival
- RC421 London (LGW) 3:25 p.m. Departure ⇒ Vágar (FAE) 5:35 p.m. Arrival
Unfortunately, pricing information for the route isn’t yet available, as tickets don’t go on sale until 26 February. However, the airline said that fares will be available on the route from $110 (£85) one-way.
The 801-mile journey will be operated by the carrier’s A320neo. The airline has just three aircraft in its fleet — one A319, one A320 and one A320neo — along with helicopters.
On the A320neo (OY-RCK), which will operate this London route, passengers can expect 174 seats.
In addition to this service between Gatwick and Vágar, Atlantic Airways also operates nonstop service to Edinburgh (EDI), Reykjavik (KEF), Paris (CDG), Copenhagen (CPH) and more.
Previously, Atlantic Airways operated nonstop service between Vágar and London Stansted. This summer seasonal service represents the first direct connection to London since that 2014 service.
Featured photo by Possnov/Getty Images.
