As 2020 nears year’s end, multiple cruise customers are still waiting on pricy refunds
Journalists have a saying: “The news never stops.” The adage certainly seems to be true for cruise-related headlines this year. Unfortunately for some travelers, there has been no news for months, at least where their money is concerned.
Dozens of cruisers have told TPG that they have been waiting indefinitely on refunds for cruises that were canceled or postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the issue has been relatively widespread over a number of cruise lines, certain brands have been particularly egregious.
“We canceled our cruise… over 170 days ago, and still have not received a refund,” TPG reader Chuck Breitenstein wrote in to TPG’s tips email inbox regarding a Crystal Cruises sailing booked early in the year.
Debbie Kurzweil had a similar experience for a Crystal Cruises river cruise that was canceled in April. “We are out over $26,000 with no recourse,” she told TPG in an email. “I don’t think I will ever book a cruise again based on this refund experience. I understand that it is difficult for the industry, but how they behave now will impact their recovery.”
While TPG received a lot of complaints about Crystal Cruises in particular, it wasn’t the only cruise line that made former customers wary about returning.
“We sailed on Windstar many times over the years and loved the experience they provide,” Karen Erickson told TPG in an email. “But now they have made me afraid to risk it with them again. My husband and I are both retired now, and we need this money to pay bills.” After months of back and forth with Windstar, Erickson finally received a refund in August for a cruise that had been canceled in May.
So where did cruise lines go wrong this year, according to their customers? And what can they do to make it right?
Setting the scene: What happened to cruises in 2020?
Remember the early days of the pandemic, when most people still thought that the coronavirus threat would pass within a week or two? That was a dark time for emotions and wallets alike.
Thousands of travelers across all branches of the industry have spent the better part of 2020 battling for refunds on trips that had to be pushed back or canceled altogether. Airlines, hotels and cruise lines began squabbling with customers over refunds and cancellations, while many people (and companies) discovered to their dismay that most forms of insurance don’t typically cover pandemics. In fact, some airlines straight-up misled travelers to believe that they could only receive flight credit for canceled flights, even though the law says refunds are in order.
And travelers who had gambled on booking through online travel agencies (OTAs) found themselves stuck in blame triangles where airlines and OTAs took turns pointing fingers at the other company. People who purchased travel through BookIt.com are in particularly difficult straits, since the company went out of business in March without refunding any customers.
Outside of BookIt.com customers, cruisers are amongst the travelers whose wallets have been hit hardest by coronavirus disruptions this year. Long known as some of the most loyal travelers in the industry, the cruise community was devastated by the impact of COVID-19 in many ways.
At the beginning of 2020, cruise experts predicted that 32 million people worldwide would cruise in 2020 — a $150 billion industry that accounts for more than 1.1 million jobs.
But cruisers were among the first to contract coronavirus en masse from their fellow travelers. Some passengers found themselves at sea for months as ports around the world refused to permit ships with sick travelers to dock. Other travelers scrambled to claim refunds or postpone their trips as cruise line after cruise line canceled sailings through 2020 and beyond. More than one cruise line fell victim to the economic impact of COVID-19.
And just when things finally began looking up again for the industry, another series of cruise ship outbreaks made global headlines.
There’s no doubt about it: Money has been a huge issue for travel companies this year, especially across an industry that has been all but canceled by the coronavirus.
But while travel companies aren’t to blame for natural disasters, they are responsible for how they make their customers feel. And dozens of travelers have told TPG that their cruise line experiences are making a hard year even more difficult.
While several major cruise lines have been named once or twice in complains to TPG, Crystal Cruises in particular has repeatedly been mentioned, often in conjunction with five-figure outstanding refunds.
Clear as mud: No transparency from Crystal Cruises
One of the world’s best-known cruise lines, high-end Crystal Cruises historically boasted a strong reputation amongst the several dozen global cruise lines. Crystal ships are relatively exclusive, focusing on quantity over quality by limiting the number of passengers per voyage in order to provide more personalized service and unique experiences.
As with many strong brands, Miami-based Crystal Cruises isn’t the only success story in its family. Parent company, Genting Hong Kong is relatively diversified in the luxury hospitality space, with two additional cruise lines, Dream Cruises and Star Cruises, both based in Asia. Genting Hong Kong also owns the Werften shipyard in Germany, and is a joint venture partner in Philippines-based Resorts World Manila.
But Crystal’s heyday may have ended with the advent of 2020. Neither Crystal Cruise nor its sister line, Star Cruises, has operated a cruise departure since March, and Crystal canceled all sailings through early January 2021. And in August, Genting Hong Kong admitted financial instability in response to a sharp drop in revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic, with outstanding debts totaling nearly $3.4 billion across all of its subsidiaries. The company’s shares plunged by nearly 40% immediately following the announcement — approximately $0.04 USD per share.
Your favorite cruise line probably isn’t going belly-up, despite COVID
Shareholders aren’t the only ones impacted by Genting Hong Kong’s announcements. A number of Crystal Cruises customers who had their voyages canceled had been waiting on refunds for months, while the cruise line stalled and offered evasive responses. But following Genting Hong Kong’s August announcement, customer anxiety reached a fever pitch.
“Now I am really worried about my $15,000 refund (cruise and business-class airfare) from Crystal Cruises,” one reader wrote in August to TPG’s senior cruise reporter, Gene Sloan, in response to the news about Genting Hong Kong’s financial woes. “I have been asking [for my money back] for months, and always get their canned answer: ‘Thank you for your patience,’ blah blah blah. At first they said [the refund would take] 90 days, then they changed it to 120 days. I am approaching 150 days and they have no answer! Do you think I have a chance in hell of getting my money back?”
But as of August, Crystal Cruises says the company is still in operation, and continues to issue refunds. “It is important to understand that the company is not going out of business,” the cruise line said in a statement following Genting Hong Kong’s August announcement. ‘Whatever option our parent company pursues, it will allow Crystal to operate its business.”
So why exactly is the company taking so long to give customers their money back? TPG reached out to Crystal Cruises for a response, but didn’t get an explanation as part of the response — just an acknowledgement of the delay.
“While we have processed tens of millions of dollars in refunds thus far, we know that many guests have not received their refund by our original good faith estimate in March of up to 90 days,” said Susan Robison, Director of Global Public Relations, in an email to TPG. “We recognize and understand our guests’ frustration and we know we have come up short in our standards to provide six-star service to our guests. We truly appreciate our guests’ continued patience and understanding during this challenging time.”
Justifiably, plenty of angry customers aren’t interested in extending “continued patience and understanding.” TPG reader Allie Cantonis told TPG’s Gene Sloan that, while she had yet to receive her money back, her travel agent claimed that Crystal Cruises sends multiple emails each day “hawking” new sailings. “Perhaps they could redirect some of their marketing people to doing refunds?” Cantonis asked in an email. “I am convinced they have no cash, and must book new cruises in order to pay refunds. This pyramid scheme will come crashing down eventually.”
Another reader, Pamela Warnken, echoed Cantonis’s sentiment. “Crystal keeps selling cruises, but there is a growing mistrust in me and my fellow cruisers still awaiting refunds,” Warnken told Sloan via email in early September. “The refund ‘workload’ excuse from Crystal is hitting a nerve.”
Warnken said that she fell in love with the cruise line on a “magical” voyage between Rome and Dubrovnik in 2019. “I immediately arranged two more voyages with the company for this year.” But Wernken said that Crystal’s non-response to the 2020 crisis “is hurting more than just my pocketbook. It’s tarnishing my own idea that I can make sound decisions with my travel budget. I don’t know that I can feel confident in booking Crystal again.”
Even worse, Warnken had recommended the cruise line to her friends, who also booked excursions with Crystal Cruises. Altogether, Wernken said, she and her friends are waiting on a combined $20,000 back from the cruise line.
“I realize no one could anticipate the deep injury of a deadly pandemic,” Wernken said, “but Crystal is hurting the reputation of cruising as a whole by stonewalling clients.”
Travelers aren’t the only ones who no longer trust Crystal’s words over its actions: Some travel insurance companies are now specifically limiting coverage on voyages operated by Crystal Cruises.
Many TPG readers are savvy travelers who understand the value of booking travel on premium credit cards that offer trip protection as an additional layer of insurance against unavoidable circumstances such as coronavirus-related cancellations. Credit card companies issue customer credit for charges that are eligible for trip protection benefits, essentially shouldering the burden of negotiating the refund directly with the travel companies.
Unfortunately in some cases, credit card issuers have been less than helpful. In early September, Pamela Warnken told TPG’s Gene Sloan that disputing her cruise charge with American Express has been “rough seas”: Although Warnken’s travel buddy received her money back via American Express’s protection benefits “right away,” Warnken said she’s still been left high and dry.
Warnken first attempted to claim reimbursement from American Express in August, after futilely waiting on a refund from Crystal Cruises for five months. However, Warnken’s cruise payment had been made in late 2019 for a Dubai cruise departing May 8, so Amex told her that the charge fell outside of its chargeback policy limits.
She pushed back, pointing out that cruises are always paid in advance, and that she should get her money back under the Fair Credit Billing Act because the service had been cancceled by the merchant — not by Warnken herself. She also emphasized the number times she had attempted to contact Crystal Cruises in order to get her money back, to no avail.
“After numerous phone calls and disappearing displays of my dispute on Amex’ online portal, I believe my disputes are finally registered with Amex,” Warnken said. “But only time will tell.”
Warnken finally received her money back from Crystal Cruises once American Express accepted the disputes she filed; unfortunately, a friend who paid with a Barclays card has not yet received her money back as of the time of this publication.
Another traveler, Phyllis Sims, had a happier story ending with Amex. “Thank goodness for Amex Platinum!” Sims gushed to TPG’s Gene Sloan in an email. “We can’t say enough good things about them. I can’t imagine that we would have received any funds from Crystal by now without Amex.” Sims’s cruise was canceled on March 25, and she filed a dispute with Amex on Aug. 8 after months of stalling from Crystal Cruises. Amex immediately issued a credit for two separate charges: Sims’s initial deposit amount, as well as the final balance total. While Sims is still waiting on confirmation that Crystal Cruises issued a refund for her final balance, she has already gotten her money back via Amex.
So what’s next for Crystal cruisers?
Unfortunately, 2020’s unofficial motto seems to be “wait and see”. [additional context + quote from Gene] While multiple cruise lines
Warnken told TPG senior reporter Katherine Fan that she only wants to patronize travel companies that are “good stewards of my money, my anticipated trips and their reputation.”
“I enjoy travel and don’t mind spending,” Warnken said over email, pointing out that she isn’t upset with Crystal Cruises for being in difficult financial circumstances. However, she has lost faith in the company based on how they chose to respond.
Warnken’s advice to companies? “Know this: [customers would] rather know the truth, and quickly,” she said. “After that, we will forgive you and move on — hopefully soon.”
Additional reporting contributed by TPG senior cruise reporter Gene Sloan.
Featured photo courtesy of Crystal Cruises.
