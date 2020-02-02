New ANA promo announced: Fly around Japan for just $18 this summer
With Japan hosting the 2020 Olympics there has been a surge in the amount of visitors the island country is looking to receive. Fittingly, hotel and flight prices are in high demand, though there are still plenty of ways to save if you’re looking to make the jump to Japan this summer.
Along with promotions offering free flights, the Japan National Tourism Organization has announced that All Nippon Airways will be dropping the price of its Discover Japan fare to just ¥2020 — the equivalent of $18.
The promotion isn’t yet live, though you can access the page where it will be here. Valid flight dates are from July – September 2020. Flights to/from the following cities are included in the sale:
- Aomori
- Odate
- Noshiro
- Akita
- Shonai
- Sendai
- Fukushima
This is a great deal and represents a huge savings for those looking to explore beyond Tokyo.
Feature photo courtesy of Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.
