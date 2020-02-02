News

New ANA promo announced: Fly around Japan for just $18 this summer

Carissa Rawson
5h ago

With Japan hosting the 2020 Olympics there has been a surge in the amount of visitors the island country is looking to receive. Fittingly, hotel and flight prices are in high demand, though there are still plenty of ways to save if you’re looking to make the jump to Japan this summer.

Along with promotions offering free flights, the Japan National Tourism Organization has announced that All Nippon Airways will be dropping the price of its Discover Japan fare to just ¥2020 — the equivalent of $18.

Mt. Fuji and Tokyo downtown at sunset. Tokyo, Japan (Photo by Matteo Colombo/Getty Images)
The promotion isn’t yet live, though you can access the page where it will be here. Valid flight dates are from July – September 2020. Flights to/from the following cities are included in the sale:

  • Aomori
  • Odate
  • Noshiro
  • Akita
  • Shonai
  • Sendai
  • Fukushima

This is a great deal and represents a huge savings for those looking to explore beyond Tokyo.

If you’re looking for ideas on what to do, check out the articles below:

Feature photo courtesy of Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
