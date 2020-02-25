ANA commits to up to 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners
All Nippon Airways is going back to Boeing for more 787 Dreamliners, committing to up to 20 more of the jet at a time when the planemaker is eager for orders.
The Japanese carrier has agreed to acquire one 787-9 and 11 787-10s, and placed options for a further five -9s, Boeing said Tuesday. ANA will also take three new 787-9s from Atlantis Aviation Corporation, a relatively unknown company believed to be among the planemaker’s unidentified buyers.
The deal is Boeing’s first new order of 2020, and comes less than a month after it decided to cut 787 production to just 10 aircraft a month. The planemaker cited uncertainty in its outlook for new aircraft, particularly in Asia.
ANA’s order will buoy its already large 787 fleet. The airline operated 71 Dreamliners, including 36 787-8s, 33 787-9s and two 787-10s, at the end of December, its latest fleet plan shows.
The carrier will use the new 787-10 order to replace older domestic Boeing 777s in its fleet. ANA operated 20 777-200s and 35 777-300ERs at the end of December.
“These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet even more eco-friendly and further reduce noise output,” ANA executive vice president Yutaka Ito said in a statement.
Featured image courtesy of Boeing.
