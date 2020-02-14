Celebrate Valentine’s Day with new Amtrak BOGO sale for two
If you’re looking for the perfect getaway for two, Amtrak just rolled out a new flash sale, with a buy one, get one deal for Valentine’s Day. You must book before Feb. 17 and travel between March 9 and Aug. 20, 2020. Note that the promotion is valid for coach seats and Acela business class only and you’ll only see the discounted tickets if you select two passengers when you search.
If you still don’t see the discounted tickets, you may want to try using the promo code V214.
The discount will automatically be applied at checkout on all valid routes, although it appears that not all departures are discounted, so you may have to search a little to find the cheapest fares. We’re seeing discounts around the U.S., in cities like New York, Atlanta and Houston — perfect for a romantic getaway or a vacation with family and friends.
Start your search for discounted tickets on the Amtrak website. You don’t need a coupon code to unlock the cheap fares.
Routes: Services include all routes except for the Auto Train nor on unreserved service which includes the Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and unreserved sections of the Pennsylvanian and Keystone service and 7000-8999 Thruways.
Cost: From $33+
Book by: Feb. 17, 2020
Travel Dates: March 9 – Aug. 30, 2020
Restrictions: The companion and full fare-paying passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to business class are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are nonrefundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Richmond, Virginia to Norfolk, Virginia for $33 for two one-way tickets:
Houston to San Antonio for $37 for two one-way tickets:
Chicago to Cleveland for $60 for two one-way tickets:
Atlanta to Charlotte for $63 for two one-way tickets:
New York to Washington, D.C. for $183 for two one-way Acela tickets:
