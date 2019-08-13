This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Grab your closest friends (or family) because Amtrak just made changes to a popular promotion that can save groups a ton of money.
Amtrak announced on Monday, August 12, that it tweaked its Share Fares promotion, offering up to 45% off Amtrak group travel. The new deal offers discounts for up to six passengers. The deal was previously available for four passengers, providing a discount of up to 35%.
Here’s what you need to know.
The deal is valid for purchase starting today for travel after August 14 and requires a reservation two days in advance. The deal can be used on the Northeast Regional and other popular lines, including the California Zephyr, Palmetto, Auto Train and Crescent.
You can book the deal by using the promo code V291. The fare structure is below:
- Customer one — full price
- Customer two — 15%
- Customer three — 60%
- Customer four — 70%
- Customer five — 70%
- Customer six — 70%
“Recognizing the desire to get more out of every experience, we’ve given our customers the opportunity to travel together and save,” Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement provided to TPG. “Now with the ability to bring even more friends and loved ones along, customers can share both the ride, and savings while skipping traffic, tolls and parking.”
There are a few things to know before you decide to book.
The offer is available for up to six customers traveling together on the same itinerary and must be booked on Amtrak.com. The companion and full-fare passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. This offer is for coach seats only, and keep in mind that you won’t be able to upgrade. Lastly, this discount is not valid on the Acela.
