Amtrak just announced that it will be adding additional routes to the “Share Fares” deal, allowing even more travelers to take advantage of this awesome deal on their next train trip.
Originally, this deal was only available on the Northeast Regional, the California Zephyr, Palmetto, Auto Train and Crescent routes but it has now been expanded to 15 other routes —the Downeaster, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack, Illinois Service, Wolverine Service, Blue Water, Pere Marquette, Missouri River Runner, Carolinian, Empire Service, Maple Leaf, Piedmont, Heartland Flyer, Cascades and San Joaquins.
If you’re not familiar with Amtrak’s Share Fares promotion, it offers up to 45% off group travel, up to six passengers.
Here’s what you need to know.
The deal requires a reservation two days in advance and can be used on 20 different Amtrak routes.
You can book the deal by using the promo code V291. The fare structure is below:
- Customer one — full price
- Customer two — 15%
- Customer three — 60%
- Customer four — 70%
- Customer five — 70%
- Customer six — 70%
There are a few things to know before you decide to book.
The offer is available for up to six customers traveling together on the same itinerary and must be booked on Amtrak.com. The companion and full-fare passenger must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issued together. This offer is for coach seats only, and keep in mind that you won’t be able to upgrade. Lastly, this discount is not valid on the Acela.
Know before you go.
