Amtrak expands service ahead of busy holiday travel season
Last Thanksgiving, Amtrak experienced its largest passenger count to date with over 846,000 riders on its trains across the country. In anticipation for another record-breaking week of travel, Amtrak plans to run extra trains on several routes to better accommodate and serve more travelers.
In the Northeast Corridor, Amtrak is adding extra trains which will allow them to operate a full and extended schedule with additional frequencies. This includes the Amtrak Acela and the Northeast Regional. The Amtrak Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian and Empire Service will offer extended holiday capacity with additional trains along the Keystone and Pennsylvanian Service from Nov. 25 — Dec. 2.
As for the Midwest, Amtrak will be adding extra cars to existing trains to offer more capacity along the Wolverine Service, Hiawatha, Pere Marquette, Illinois Zephyr, Lincoln Service, Saluki and Illini routes from Nov. 26 — Dec. 2. There will also be extra service to some Downstate Illinois cities.
If you are a Sleeping Car, Business Class customer or a top-tier Amtrak Guest Rewards member traveling out of Chicago Union Station, you will enjoy access to the Metropolitan Lounge and preboarding. Coach customers are also invited to purchase day passes to the lounge.
Finally, on the West Coast Amtrak will also be adding additional cars to the Capitol Corridor, San Joaquins and the Pacific Surfliner routes to accommodate more customers from Nov. 27 — Dec. 2.
Despite the increased availability, Amtrak still expects tickets to sell out quickly and encourages customers to plan ahead and book early.
Make sure to snag discounted group fares if you’re traveling with a group of six or more. This deal is a part of Amtrak Share Fares, which just recently expanded to include additional routes. This deal is perfect for families traveling over the holidays as it allows you all to enjoy uninterrupted time together without the worry of holiday traffic.
