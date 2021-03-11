Earn bonus rewards at select home-furnishing stores with new Amex referral offers
American Express has long incentivized existing customers to refer friends and family members to the various cards in their wallets. And today, the issuer is out with a new slate of enhanced offers that are especially appealing for still-home-bound travelers looking to spruce up their living spaces — as both the existing customer and new applicant will earn bonus rewards or statement credits in the process.
The best part? These bonuses are in addition to the “standard” offers on the card — though be aware that they are only available through a referral link.
For existing card members, if you refer someone to one of your cards, you can take home the usual bonus if they’re approved — which could be cash-back on a card like the Blue Cash Preferred Card® from American Express or bonus Membership Rewards® points on a card like the American Express® Gold Card.
However, if this referral happens between March 11 and May 5, 2021, you can also enjoy additional rewards at select merchants for a limited time. Specifically, you’ll take home an additional 4% back, 4x points or 4x bonus miles per dollar spent on up to $25,000 of eligible purchases at select home-furnishing stores for three months if your friend is approved — depending on the type of card you refer. This can be a great opportunity to introduce a loved one to one of your favorite cards and then utilize the bonus to earn additional rewards for investing in your home.
And the new applicants have a sweeter deal as well.
New cardholders approved through a referral link can enjoy the normal welcome offer after meeting the minimum spending requirements, but they’ll also enjoy up to $200 in statement credits at those same home-furnishing stores during the first three months of their card membership.
Participating merchants include The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Container Store, Crate and Barrel, Anthropologie and Terrain — providing a wide variety of price points and style choices that should fit any budget.
Note that these bonus rewards or statement credits are only available through a referral link — applying directly through American Express’ website won’t trigger the offer. That said, the vast majority of personal American Express cards are a part of this new offer, including:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- American Express® Green Card
- The Amex EveryDay Preferred® Credit Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
- The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- The Blue Cash EveryDay® Card from American Express
- American Express Cash Magnet® Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card
The information for the Amex Green Card, The Amex EveryDay Preferred, The Amex EveryDay card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
However, note that the issuer’s cobranded cards with Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy are not eligible for these bonus rewards.
To take advantage of this new referral offer as an existing card member, start by visiting this page. Then, sign into your American Express account and navigate to the card you want to refer. You should see the offer details — and you can decide whether you want to send an email, share to social media or use a referral link.
Your card account’s eligibility to participate in the Refer a Friend program is based on your creditworthiness and other factors including your account history with American Express.
Note as well that you can still earn the bonus on the card you refer, even if your referral selects a different one. For example, if I opt to refer a family member to my Amex Rose Gold Card, this language appears:
“Your friend will be able to choose from all available American Express personal and business cards, including the Rose Gold Card. You can receive your referral bonus no matter what card your friend is approved for.”
In other words, be sure to select the card that offers you the best referral bonus. Your friend or family member can then choose the card that suits him/her best — a win-win situation for both parties.
It’s great to see American Express not only reward existing card members for referring others but sweeten the deal even further. If you’re looking to spruce up your living quarters in the next few months, now could be a great time to send a referral to a loved one thanks to the new “Spring 4WARD” referral offer. They’ll enjoy an enhanced welcome offer with up to $200 in statement credits at select home-furnishing stores, and you’ll get an additional 4% back, 4x points or 4x bonus miles at those same merchants for a full three months.
Featured photo by Oscar Wong/Getty Images.
