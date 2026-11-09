American Express Membership Rewards aren't just for travel anymore. Sports fans now have another way to put their points to use.

As of today, some American Express cardmembers can transfer Membership Rewards points to FanCash, the rewards currency of sports merchandise retailer Fanatics.

The new transfer option is part of a broader partnership between American Express and Fanatics, which also unveiled additional details about its upcoming cobranded credit card.

Here's what to know.

How Amex-to-FanCash transfers work

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Eligible U.S. cardmembers can now transfer Membership Rewards points to FanCash at a rate of 1,000 points for $10 in FanCash, giving you a redemption value of 1 cent per point. You can find this option in the newly added Lifestyle section of Amex's transfer partners page.

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Simply enter your Fanatics credentials to link your account, which only takes a few seconds.

Once transferred, FanCash can be used toward eligible purchases across the Fanatics ecosystem, including sports apparel, trading cards, collectibles and tickets.

However, this isn't necessarily the best use of your Amex points. At 1 cent apiece, you'd be getting just half of TPG's valuation of Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, a value you can potentially achieve by transferring points to Amex's airline and hotel partners.

Still, this gives sports fans another option for redeeming their points, particularly if they don't have any upcoming travel plans.

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Related: Best ways to use Amex Membership Rewards points

A new Fanatics Amex card is also coming

As announced earlier this year, American Express and Fanatics are also teaming up on a new cobranded credit card designed for sports fans.

The upcoming Fanatics American Express® Card will have no annual fee and earn 5% FanCash on eligible purchases across the Fanatics ecosystem, or 8% or more when shopping through the Fanatics app.

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The card will also offer sports-focused perks and more than 500 trading card-inspired designs featuring professional athletes.

It's not yet available for applications, but interested consumers can join the waitlist.

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The information for the Fanatics American Express Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Bottom line

The ability to transfer Amex points to FanCash gives sports fans another way to use their rewards, but the 1-cent-per-point value may not appeal to travelers looking to maximize their Membership Rewards points.

For those who regularly shop with Fanatics, however, the new transfer option could be a convenient way to put unused points toward their next purchase.

Related: American Express Membership Rewards: How to earn, redeem and transfer points