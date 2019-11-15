Amex is opening a holiday Platinum House in NYC with free drinks and food all weekend
Want a place to escape the crowds of holiday shoppers in NYC during Small Business Saturday? American Express is hosting its first-ever Platinum House experience for Platinum Card and Centurion members in New York City. Think of it as a temporary club in the heart of New York.
When: Nov. 30th – Dec. 1, 2019; 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 5 East 17th St, New York City
Who’s invited: Platinum and Centurion cardholders
The pop-up event will be hosted in Manhattan’s Union Square and feature a variety of festive experiences for attendees to enjoy including food, music and a few holiday surprises by Amex. You’ll be able to snack on a selection of small bites from the executive chefs of Amex Global Dining Collection restaurants Cote, Legacy Records and Wayan. After eating you can sit back and relax with cocktails from Undercote (including a specialty drink using locally grown Gothan Greens by Viraj Puri), wine curated by Parcelle and specialty coffee. While you enjoy the event’s food and drinks, you can even have a few of your holiday gifts custom gift wrapped.
Once you’ve refueled and relaxed for a bit, you can grab a signed copy of “More Than Enough,” by Elaine Welteroth, grab a protein beverage by Nike Trainer Kirsty Godso (which will be needed if you plan on getting back out for more holiday shopping after the event), and receive a local shopping guide to help you make the most of your Small Business Saturday shopping. All attendees will also get a complimentary Small Business Saturday tote.
All you need in order to get in is your Platinum Card® from American Express or your Centurion® Card. Cardmembers can also bring up to three guests (if there is space at the event).
Bottom line
If you aren’t currently a Platinum or Centurion cardholder, now might be the perfect time to apply for a Platinum Card (Centurion cardholders have to be invited to apply). In addition to gaining access to the first-ever Platinum House experience in NYC, you’ll also get holiday shopping perks like an annual $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit ($50 of which you’ll be able to use during this holiday season), Uber VIP status and up to $200 in Uber credits ($15 of which you can use on Nov. 30th and $20 of which you can use on Dec. 1st to help you get around Manhattan during your Small Business Saturday weekend shopping expedition). This is on top of the travel benefits that come with the card, including a $200 airline fee credit, Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit, unmatched airport lounge access, Gold elite status with both Hilton and Marriott and more.
You can check out more information on the event on Amex’s website. It sounds like a great way for eligible cardholders to take a break during the rush of holiday shopping during the Small Business Saturday weekend. The exclusive event is walking distance from popular shopping spots in midtown or Soho. In fact, you might even spot a few TPG staffers enjoying a reprieve from the crowds and cold weather if you end up stopping by the pop-up house.
Featured photo courtesy of Amex.
