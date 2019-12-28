Use them or lose them: Amex Platinum and Business Platinum shopping credits reset at year-end
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to remind you to use your statement credits. It was originally published on June 30, 2019.
Part of maximizing the credit cards you carry is taking full advantage of the travel credits and other statement credits they may offer. It’s easy to think “I’ll use that credit later” and delay using your credits. But, if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, you may want to make some purchases before your credits reset on Jan. 1, 2020.
In particular, two types of July through December statements credits will reset on Jan. 1: Saks credits for personal Platinum cardholders and Dell credits for Business Platinum cardholders. So, let’s dive into these shopping credits and how to use them before they reset.
Platinum Card: Saks Fifth Avenue
Along with many other benefits, The Platinum Card offers $100 in statement credits (Annual fee $550, see rate and fees) for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com each year. However, these credits are doled out as up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. So, you’ll want to purchase some items from Saks on your Platinum Card before the end of the year if you haven’t made any eligible purchases since the beginning of July.
The first step is to register for the statement credits — or ensure that you are already registered — using this direct registration link. Do this before making your purchase. Then make your purchase using your Amex Platinum Card. There are plenty of options that cost less than $50; here are some family-focused ideas as well as some gift ideas. Personally, I bought a new shirt with the $50 credit.
To fully maximize your purchase, go through an online shopping portal — I suggest checking Evreward or CashBack Monitor to find the highest payout. And, make sure the charge posts by the end of December in order to use your July through December 2019 credit.
Business Platinum Card: Dell
One of The Business Platinum Card‘s benefits is $100 in statement credits between January and June and up to $100 in statement credits between July and December for US purchases with Dell on your Business Platinum Card. So, as the end of December nears, there isn’t much time left to make purchases that can be covered by the July to December credit.
As with the Saks statement credit for the personal Platinum Card, you’ll need to register for the statement credits (or ensure you are already registered) using this direct registration link. Be sure to register before making your purchase, and you may be able to earn some cash back or points by going through an online shopping portal.
There are many sub-$100 items available on the Dell website, including some family-friendly items — so you don’t need to purchase a new computer to benefit from this statement credit. As with the Saks credit, be sure the charge will post by the end of December in order to use your July through December credit.
