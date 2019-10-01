This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The holiday season is just around the corner and these new targeted Amex Offers are just one of the many ways you can save money and earn points with your credit card on your gift purchases. American Express cardholders are reporting that they’ve been targeted for statement credits or bonus American Express Membership Rewards points at Staples and Sam’s Club from now until the end of the year. Here’s what you should be on the lookout for:
TPG Senior Points & Editor Jasmin Baron received an offer on her Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card for $25 back in statement credit when spending $100 or more at Staples from now until Dec. 31, 2019.
TPG Associate Editor Brendan Dorsey and Points Lab Senior Editor Nick Ewen got the same offer but for 2,500 Amex Membership Rewards points instead. This offer was seen on The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
Nick was also targeted to earn 4x Amex Membership Rewards points at Sam’s Club with his Blue Business Plus card. This ultimately works out to 6x Membership Rewards points per dollar thanks to the 2x points you already earn with the card on all purchases (up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1x).
If you’re new to points and miles and aren’t quite sure how these targeted offers work, check out our guide to Amex Offers. These targeted deals are a great way to save money, increase your points balance or reach a minimum spending requirement on a new Amex card.
Featured photo by Tupungato/Shutterstock.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.