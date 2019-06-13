This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we’re always looking for new ways to save money and earn more points to take the trip of a lifetime. After doing some poking around on our American Express accounts, we came across a way to visit Las Vegas this summer and rack up 20,000 Membership Rewards points, all while spending just $1,000 on hotel costs. The trick is the Amex Offers program, which currently has three targeted promotions for select cardholders.
Here’s how you can do it.
The first off comes from Caesars Entertainment, where you’ll get 4,000 MR points after spending $200 or more at participating Las Vegas properties:
- Caesars Palace
- NOBU Hotel at Caesars Palace
- Caesars Suites
- Bally’s Las Vegas
- The Cromwell
- Flamingo Las Vegas
- Harrah’s Las Vegas
- LINQ Hotel & Casino
- Paris Las Vegas
- Planet Hollywood Resort
- Rio All-Suite Las Vegas
TPG Editor Nick Ewen was targeted for this offer on both his Platinum Card® from American Express and his Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express.
This offer runs through Sep. 3, and reservations must be made through a direct Caesars Entertainment channel.
After a night or two in one of the resorts above, you can then hop over to a second property, as MGM Resorts has two targeted offers for travelers looking to get away to Vegas this summer. The first will give you 10,000 points for spending $500 or more at most of the MGM-branded properties in town:
Offer valid at Bellagio®, ARIA®, Vdara®, MGM Grand® Las Vegas, The Signature at MGM Grand®, Mandalay Bay® , Delano® Las Vegas, Park MGM®, NoMad® Las Vegas, and The Mirage® in the US.
Then there’s a second offer for 6,000 points after spending at least $300 at MGM properties in “Select Destinations” — including the New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.
Both of these offers run through Aug. 29, and they too require booking through a direct channel rather than a third party.
If you’re targeted for all three of these offers, add them to your card, hop between MGM and Caesars hotels this summer and spend the required amounts, you’ll take home 20,000 Membership Rewards points, worth a whopping $400 based on TPG’s most recent valuations.
Las Vegas is a prime vacation destination and ranks as the second-most-popular US summer getaway — despite the summer heat. Once in Sin City, you can live like a rockstar by using hotel elite status to skip lines at casinos, as TPG’s Edward Pizzarello writes.
Editor’s Note: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page for Amex Offers in Las Vegas. It will be updated as new ones are released.
Featured photo by Seb Oliver / Getty Images.
