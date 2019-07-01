This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Kimpton Hotels definitely has a cult following. And, if you’re hooked on the brand’s funky, service-oriented and pet-friendly vibes, you can get up to 20% cash back on your next stay through Amex Offers. If you’re targeted, you’ll get a $60 statement credit for spending $300 or more on a hotel stay at eligible properties.
If you aren’t familiar with Amex Offers, they’re opt-in, limited-time deals for targeted American Express cardholders. Recent offers include:
- 15,000 bonus points for spending $500+ on Rimowa luggage (July 15)
- $300 statement credit for spending $1,500+ at Cathay Pacific (July 31)
- 4,000 bonus points for spending $200+ at select Vegas hotels (September 3)
- $40 statement credit for spending $200+ at Marriott (September 3)
- $100 statement credit for spending $500+ at Hiltons in Europe (September 3)
- $75 statement credit for spending $200+ at Hyatt Place and Hyatt House (September 3)
Now through September 30, targeted cardholders will get $60 cash back for spending $300+ at Kimpton Hotels:
The terms and conditions confirm that this offer isn’t redeemable at any other IHG property and excludes gift cards. However, the offer is “valid for stays at any Kimpton hotel location globally.”
In order to take advantage of this promotion, you’re going to have to make the hotel reservation directly with Kimpton via website, IHG’s app or by calling Kimpton directly. You’re also going to need to book, stay and pay by September 30 to qualify for the promotion.
Remember that Amex Offers are often targeted, so not every American Express card will have this offer in its account. In order to see if you’ve been targeted and to enroll in the offer, log in to your AmericanExpress.com account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section. You may need to click “Load More” to see the offer. For reference, I’m targeted for this particular offer on five of my seven American Express cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express
- The Blue Business®️ Plus Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
- Business Gold Rewards Card from American Express (legacy product)
The only two cards that weren’t targeted are my Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card and my Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express — both are understandably not targeted for this offer at their competitor.
If you’ve been targeted on multiple cards, make sure you choose wisely. Once you enroll in a particular offer with a specific card, you won’t be able to enroll in the same offer again with another card.
This offer also serves as a great reminder to check the entire list of Amex Offers in your account for money-saving discounts on both general purchases as well as cash back on travel purchases charged to your Amex.
Want to learn more about Amex Offers? Here’s what you need to know:
Featured photo by Scott Mayerowitz / The Points Guy
