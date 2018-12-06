This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express is currently targeting select card holders with a $40 statement credit or 4,000 bonus points for staying with Hampton by Hilton or Hilton Garden Inn. The offer is a $40 statement credit or 4,000 points — depending on the offer — for spending $175 or more at Hampton by Hilton or Hilton Garden Inn by Jan. 31, 2019.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the 4,000 bonus Membership Rewards points are worth $80.
According to the terms and conditions, the offer is only good for stays with Hampton or Hilton Garden Inn in the US or US territories. You must book the stay online, using the Hilton app or calling directly. There’s a limit of one statement credit per card member, and the $175+ minimum spending requirement must be made by Jan. 31, 2019.
Remember that Amex Offers are often targeted, so not every American Express card will be included in this promotion. In order to see if you’ve been targeted — and to enroll in the offer — log in to your AmericanExpress.com account. Scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section. You may need to click “Load More” to see the offer. Make sure to click the “Add to Card” button to enroll your card in the offers you want before booking your stay.
Stacking this offer with the Hilton Moments Made Bigger Promotion is a great way to maximize earnings on the stay, which runs through Jan. 3, 2019. This promotion could be a great way to earn points and get cash back on your holiday travel this year.
