Australia on your mind? If so, a new American Express offer could make getting there a little easier. Select cardholders are seeing an offer for $150 back after spending $700 or more with Qantas, Australia’s flag carrier and Oneworld alliance member.
Frequent Miler is reporting a similar offer for $250 after spending $1,200 or more and Running With Miles says a reader reports seeing an offer for 15,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $700 with the airline. If you have the offer to earn Membership Rewards, that’s the best deal considering TPG values MR points at 2 cents each, or $300 for the 15,000 points.
It’s important to note that all flights must originate in the United States and be purchased in US dollars through Qantas’ US website. While we’ve seen plenty of sales to Australia for flights less than$600 round-trip, it shouldn’t be too hard to hit the $700 threshold. If your flight comes in under $700, it could be worth adding an amenity like an extra legroom seat to trigger the credit. After the $150 back, your wallet may still be ahead and you’ll have a more comfortable seat to boot.
Qantas operates a number of flights to US cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Dallas. TPG reviews have given its economy product good reviews.
Like other Amex Offers, this one is targeted, so it’s possible your card won’t be eligible for the promotion. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to add the offer to your card and make a qualifying transaction by June 30. We’ve seen a few other solid Amex Offers recently, like a $40 statement credit after spending $200 at Marriott Hotels or a slew of deals to save on Hilton stays.
To add the offer to your card, log in to your American Express account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section (you may need to click “Load More” to see the offer). Only TPG Points and Miles Editor Nick Ewen received the offer, which appeared on both The Platinum® Card from American Express and Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card.
