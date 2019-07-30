This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you like to buy your groceries or toiletries in bulk — and you’re a Sam’s Club member — you might want to check your Amex Offers portal.
We’re seeing a decent offer for a statement credit on purchases from Sam’s Club. While I was targeted for the promotion on The Platinum Card® from American Express, it doesn’t appear that anyone else at the TPG office received the promotion.
Here’s how it works. You’ll get a 50% statement credit back on your eligible Sam’s Club purchase by using your registered card online at SamsClub.com. You can receive a max of $15 in total statement credits, meaning that you’d want to aim for a $30 purchase to max out the discount. Note that this promotion isn’t valid on purchases made in-store, via the Scan and Go app, phone orders or on Sam’s Club new memberships. If you are targeted, make sure you add the promotion to your card soon as this deal expires August 30.
While $15 back isn’t much, it’s still a solid deal even if you aren’t a Sam’s Club member.
That’s because it is possible to purchase items without paying for an annual subscription. Sam’s Club offers what it calls “guest membership,” which is active for 24 hours. With this membership, you can purchase items from Sam’s Club online or via the Sam’s Club app, but not in store. If you use a guest membership, however, a 10% service fee will be attached to your purchase unless you live in California, South Carolina or Elmsford, NY. Lastly, keep in mind you won’t be able to do an order pick up if you’re a guest member, so make sure you have your items shipped to you.
Bear in mind too that SamsClub.com sells gift cards, and in some cases offers them at a discount. There’s nothing in the terms and conditions of the offer that excludes gift card purchases, and TPG Editor Nick Ewen recently bought iTunes gift cards to utilize a (now-expired) bonus offer at Sam’s Club, and the extra points posted without any problem.
Finally, be sure to go through an online shopping portal prior to making the purchase. At the time of publication, I’m seeing enhanced offers for 4 miles per dollar spent through Alaska, United, American and British Airways.
