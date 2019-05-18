This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you were looking to replace or upgrade your current luggage situation, be sure to check if you’ve been targeted for the latest Amex Offer: 15,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $500 or more with Rimowa through July 15, 2019.
TPG himself is a fan of Rimowa, as well as TPG‘s own Summer Hull, who has been sporting a Rimowa as her carry-on for five years now and certainly gives the luggage her stamp of approval after flying hundreds of thousands of miles with it. The high quality of the luggage is one of many reasons it’s at the top of the list of TPG staff picks for best luggage.
As mentioned, this offer puts 15,000 Membership Rewards points on the line — which TPG’s current points valuations would put at around $300 in value — when you spend $500 or more with Rimowa. If you have never shopped for Rimowa luggage, just an FYI here, that ‘or more’ part will easily come into play, as Rimowa’s least expensive bag costs around $540, all the way up to almost $2,000 for its most expensive bag.
If you want to know if you have been targeted for the offer, simply log into your Amex account online or on the mobile app. In the Offers and Benefits section, you will find any offers you have been targeted for. Simply click to enroll your card and start shopping. Statement credits ($150 in this case) should hit your account around 90 days after you meet the spend requirement.
In order to earn the Membership Rewards points, you will need to purchase directly from a Rimowa store or at Rimowa’s website as long as the purchase isn’t being shipped outside of the United States. Authorized retailers are excluded from the offer. If you want to make sure the retailer qualifies, you can find your nearest Rimowa store using the company’s store locator.
Featured Photo by Getty Images
