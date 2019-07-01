This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Summer travel is in full force, and American Express can help you save money on your travels via new batches of Amex Offers. One new Amex Offer likely to be a hit with Hyatt fans will save you $60 via a statement credit if you spend $300 or more in one charge at Grand Hyatt properties in the US, Mexico or the Bahamas from July 1 to Sept. 30. Like all Amex Offers, this offer won’t be available on all Amex cards, but it was on my Platinum Card® from American Express this morning.
Note that this statement credit can be triggered by room rates, incidental charges made to the room, or a combination of both. Just remember that the charge must be for $300 or more in one swipe. Cumulative smaller charges don’t work with this one.
You’ll find Grand Hyatt properties in places such as the Bahamas, San Diego, San Francisco, Playa del Carmen, Kauai, within the DFW airport and in Washington DC — which actually makes for a good home base to attend the upcoming July 4 festivities in the nation’s capital.
Many Grand Hyatt locations can make for perfect summer vacation destinations, so have fun saving $60 if you are eligible for this Amex Offer and have $300 or more in Grand Hyatt expenses planned. Note that this could also stack with getting 10% of your redeemed Hyatt points back this summer if you have The World of Hyatt Credit Card.
Featured image by Zach Honig / The Points Guy of the Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen
