Amex Offer: Get 4 Additional Points on NYC Yellow Cab and MTA Rides
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Listen up New Yorkers! Your daily commute for the rest of 2019 might have just gotten more rewarding.
American Express cardholders are currently being targeted to earn four additional points per dollar spent on NYC Yellow Cabs and MTA rides using contactless payment or a mobile wallet. Both offers are capped at a maximum of 1,000 bonus points and are valid through Dec. 31, 2019.
Based on TPG’s valuations, you’d be walking away with an additional $40 in rewards if you’re able to maximize both offers. That’s a whole lot more rewarding than at least one other Amex Offer currently out there.
TPG Director of Points, Miles & Credit Cards Julian Kheel and Assistant Podcast Producer Caroline Schagrin both noticed the offers on their American Express® Gold Card cards. However, it’s possible that the offer is available through other cards as well so you’ll want to check all of your cards and select the one that offers the best return on the purchases.
As with any other Amex Offer, any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder. Additionally, since these tend to have limited enrollment, you’ll want to add these offers right away if you’re targeted as they may disappear before the expiration date.
The MTA’s new contactless fare system that allows passengers to simply tap through at the turnstile and pay per ride is now functioning on all Staten Island buses and the 4, 5 and 6 lines between the Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center stations. The MTA plans on having it available throughout the entire subway system and on all bus routes by late 2020.
Because you have to use a contactless payment method to get the bonus points, loading up a monthly unlimited ride Metrocard may not trigger the offer, since that method requires you swiping your card through a traditional card reader. You’ll want to weigh the savings on if it makes more sense to buy an unlimited ride pass, or pay for each ride on an individual basis and earn the bonus Membership Rewards points.
Even if you weren’t targeted for this offer, there are other ways you could save on your commute. For instance, as a part of the Fareback Fridays program, Mastercard card holders can get up to two MTA rides refunded every Friday through the end of July by using a contactless Mastercard method of payment at the subway turnstiles.
Featured image by Zoran Milich / Getty Images.
