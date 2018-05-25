Amex Offer: Get $50 Back After Spending $200 on Hotels
Thanks to a new Amex offer, Amex cardholders can receive a $50 statement credit after spending $200 on hotels through online travel agency TripFuel.
To receive the statement credit, you have to add the offer to you American Express card, book through tripfuel.com/amexoffer and spend at least $200 on your reservation (that $200 requirement includes taxes and fees).
It appears that the offer is targeted, so you’ll have to log in to your AmericanExpress.com to see if you’re eligible. Scroll down to “Amex Offers and Benefits” on your account homepage and if you see the offer make sure you click “add to card.” I found this on my Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
The offer doesn’t expire until November 14, 2018, so you have plenty of time to book eligible travel. The statement credit will appear on your card within 90 days after November 14 and can only be used on one Amex card, even if you have the offer on multiple accounts. The offer excludes bookings directly through all other Booking Holdings Inc. brands like booking.com, Priceline and Rocketmiles — so make sure to book through the provided link.
Remember that when booking through an OTA you’ll usually lose the right to earn points, elite credits and elite benefits on a reservation. If you’re not concerned about earning points or are booking a non-points hotel, it could definitely make sense to take advantage of the offer since you’re getting up to 25% off your stay.
TripFuel is one of dozens of online travel agencies but is backed by Priceline, a reliable OTA. Prices appeared to be the same after a quick comparison to Hotels.com and Priceline.com. Of course, remember that when booking through Hotels.com, you can earn up to 20% back — 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases booked and paid through Hotels.com/venture through Jan. 31, 2020 with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and one free night after 10 paid nights through the Hotels.com loyalty program.
Featured image of an Overwater Bungalow at the Sheraton Maldives by Zach Honig/TPG.
