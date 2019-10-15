Targeted: Get 15% back on U.S. supermarket purchases with Amex Offers
The Amex Offers program is one of the best ways to save some cash on purchases you’d already be making. And while generally, they revolve around specific retailers — such as Amazon, Best Buy, Saks Fifth Avenue and more — Amex has begun to offer savings on more general spending like insurance, cable and cellphone bills.
The latest Amex Offer shows the ability to get 15% back (up to $10) on purchases made at U.S. supermarkets. The 15% back will be credited to your Amex account as a statement credit.
The offer expires on Dec. 31, 2019, and eligible purchases can be made using your enrolled card in store or online. Just keep in mind that the retailer at which you’re making your purchase must be a U.S.-based supermarket.
Based on the $10 maximum to be earned back in the form of a statement credit, you can max out this Amex Offer by spending a total of just more than $66.
As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. It’s limited to one card per cardmember, so you’ll want to add it to a card that offers bonus points on supermarket spending, such as the The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express, American Express® Gold Card or the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express.
In addition, the 15% off doesn’t count toward gas purchases made at a supermarket, and specialty food stores, superstores and warehouse clubs are not included. Finally, note that the terms state that in most cases, the statement credit might not appear if the transaction is made via an electronic wallet or third party.
To check to see if you’re targeted or to enroll for this offer, log in to your Amex account and scroll down to the “Amex Offers and Benefits” section, then click “Add to Card” on the appropriate offer to complete the registration.
