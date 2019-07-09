Amex Offer: 10% Off ExxonMobil Fuel Purchases on Business Cards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A new Amex Offer became available this month that can save some money for business Amex cardholders who purchase certain types of fuel. Through the end of the end of the year, cardholders targeted for this offer can receive 10% back as statement credits on purchases at Exxon and Mobil fuel pumps in the US. Up to $100 in total statement credits can be earned through 12/31/19.
According to the terms of the offer, only card swipes at the pump or fuel purchases made using Speedpass or the Speedpass+ mobile app are eligible for this offer. Purchases in convenience stores, car washes, any purchases in Guam, and other non-fuel purchases are not eligible. Unfortunately for those filling up their airplane or boat, aviation and marine fuel purchases also not eligible.
Personally, I received this offer on my Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express, which is great since it allows for the 10% statement credits in addition to the normal 2x Amex Membership Rewards points per dollar on all purchases. Other Amex business cards can also be targeted for this offer, which would be particularly good on the American Express® Business Gold Card if fuel is one of the categories where you’re earning 4x points.
Amex had a similar offer for ExxonMobil fuel purchases on their business cards last year.
In order to take advantage of this offer, remember to log into your Amex account and add this card to your account if you’re targeted. And, as always with Amex Offers, remember to use the card to which you added the offer to make the purchases.
For more advice on how to make the most of Amex offers, be sure to check out TPG’s Ultimate Guide to Amex Offers.
