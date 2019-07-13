This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Express has launched their newly revamped rewards portal for Membership Rewards members. One of the most useful new additions to the portal is the ability to see pending rewards points.
Another great feature of the new rewards portal is the ability to see a line-by-line accounting of points earned for each transaction. This means you can now see very easily if a merchant earns bonus points on your spend with them. So, if you’re not sure if a merchant will hit the right category of spend, you now have the ability to test a transaction before making a larger purchase or choose a different merchant that might gain you a bonus on your spend.
The new portal also allows you to view all of your cards that earn Membership Rewards as well as cash back in a single portal. At this time however, the ability to see pending cash back is not available. An additional benefit is the ability to drill down into individual cards and even see the spend from individual authorized users as well.
Featured Photo by Eden Batki / The Points Guy
