In an effort to help small-business owners tackle cash-flow limitations, Amex has launched the new American Express® Blue Business Cash Card. The card takes the place of the SimplyCash Plus in Amex’s lineup. It comes with no annual fee, a flat-rate cash-back rewards structure and access to benefits designed to help business owners “say yes to growth opportunities.”
New cardholders earn 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in purchases made each year (then 1%). The Blue Business Cash Card also offers 0% APR for 12 months on new purchases and balance transfers (15.24% – 21.24% variable APR after the intro period ends). Benefits include expanded buying power, purchase protections and access to Amex’s Working Capital Terms program. Rewards are automatically credited to your statement.
If you maximize the 2% cash back you can earn each year, that’s $1,000 that you can use for expenses or reinvest into your business or employees.
If these card details sound familiar, it’s probably because Amex already offers a very similar business card: the Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Like the new Blue Business Cash, the Blue Business Plus has no annual fee (see rates & fees) and offers 2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 in purchases each year (then 1x), and almost identical benefits.
There really isn’t much that sets the Blue Business Cash card apart from the competition. Even the expanded buying power and Working Capital Terms program — both of which are designed to help businesses with cash-flow issues — are available with other eligible Amex business cards. The 2x Membership Rewards points you’ll earn with the Blue Business Plus are worth double the cash-back value, according to TPG valuations.
For those who typically like cash back over travel rewards, you can always just redeem Membership Rewards points as a statement credit (though that’s not the most valuable redemption option available). When you maximize the 2x points each year, you’ll earn 100,000 Membership Rewards points, worth up to $2,000, according to TPG valuations.
If you can afford an annual fee, you can also get unlimited 2% cash back with the Capital One Spark Cash for Business, which also offers a $500 welcome bonus after spending $4,500 within three months. The $95 annual fee is even waived your first year.
Bottom Line
For small-business owners looking for a no-frills cash-back card, this new card fits the bill. However, there are more valuable offers out there — especially if you’re spending more than $50,000 in a year.
The Blue Business Plus and the Capital One Spark Cash are just two examples of the credit cards that can help you and your business. Check out our full list of available business card offers here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Blue Business Cash Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Amex Blue Business Plus Card, please click here.
