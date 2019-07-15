This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – American Express® Gold Card
Time is running out to apply for the Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold. This offer, available through referral link, is disappearing after July 17.
The Card boasts a beautiful rose gold design, but that’s not the only reason we’re excited about this offer. Referred cardholders will receive all of the great benefits that come with the American Express® Gold Card. With the Amex Gold Card (in either standard gold or the Rose Gold edition) you earn 4x points at restaurants worldwide and US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 a year in purchases; then 1x) and 3x points on flights booked directly from the airline or amextravel.com*.
If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the card referral links also currently offer an elevated welcome bonus of 40,000 Membership Rewards points* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first 3 months (available only through referral).
Still need a referral link to apply for the card? Amex’s referral program makes it easier than ever to receive a referral or send one out to your friends and family members. Because eligible Card Members can refer friends to Amex cards they may not have personally, anyone with an eligible Amex card can refer for you the limited-edition Rose Gold. And if you already took advantage of this offer back in January, you can also earn bonus rewards for approved referrals**, whether friends (or family members or significant others) looking to add some rose gold beauty to their wallets.
Bottom Line
Not only does this Card come with a sleek design, it also offers a great rewards structure and benefits that make the $250 annual fee more than worth it. Other rates and fees apply. If you’re a fan of pretty credit cards and frequently spend on dining and at US supermarkets, you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
The Rose Gold goes back into the vault after July 17th, so now is your last chance to apply through a referral link for the Card!
*For terms and to learn more about the Gold Card, visit Gold Card benefits and see rates & fees.
**For terms and to learn more about the refer a friend program, visit the refer a friend hub.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.