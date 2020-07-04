Targeted: 50k Amex Delta bonuses with no lifetime restriction
If you’ve been looking to give your Delta SkyMiles account a boost but have been held back by Amex’s once-per-lifetime rule, you may be in luck: Amex has been sending out targeted offers with no lifetime language. That means if you’ve previously received a welcome bonus for a card like the American Express® Gold Card, you won’t be barred from getting it again – assuming you were targeted for one of these offers.
How to find out if you were targeted
The Delta Amex card offers with no lifetime restrictions were sent out via email. So check your inbox (and spam) for any offers that may have come from Delta or Amex. Be sure to scroll down to the terms and conditions and read carefully. If you don’t see it in the targeted email, click through to the offer page.
How to get targeted for Amex Delta cards with no lifetime restriction
There’s no magic formula for getting targeted for an Amex Delta card with no lifetime restriction. What you do need is to sign up to receive email offers – ideally from both Amex and Delta. While the last thing any of us need is more ads, it can definitely pay off.
I actually have a separate email account tied to all of my bank and rewards accounts. That way, the incessant ads and notifications don’t interfere with more important communication. I suggest you do the same if you want to get targeted offers like this one without having your primary inbox overrun with ads.
Which cards qualify for the targeted no-lifetime restriction?
According to Miles to Memories, the no-lifetime language applies to targeted offers for the cobranded Delta cards. The welcome bonus on these targeted offers is also higher than the current public offers. All three cards offer 50,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 in three months.
If you weren’t targeted for these offers but still want to apply for one of these cards, here’s a rundown of each current publicly-available offer. Please note, these offers do include the lifetime restriction, so you will not qualify for a welcome bonus if you’ve received one in the past:
American Express® Gold Card – Earn 35,000 bonus miles after spending $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card – Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 5,000 MQMs after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you make a Delta purchase with your new Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card – Earn 40,000 bonus miles and 10,000 MQMs after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Card Membership.
Bottom line
If you’re targeted for one of these offers, it might be worth it to apply for the card – especially if you’ve previously received a welcome bonus for it. Normally, you wouldn’t qualify for a second bonus and 50,000 SkyMiles is a pretty good offer, so I’d personally take it. If you have not been targeted and are considering getting a SkyMiles card, it’s worth mentioning that the current offers are not the highest we’ve seen before.
So if you’re able to wait, I’d recommend holding out for a higher welcome bonus since you’ll most likely qualify for it just once.
