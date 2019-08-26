This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you received a targeted offer email from American Express over the weekend, you might have done a double take.
A user in the TPG Lounge on Facebook reported receiving a seemingly unreal Amex Offer for 2x cash back after spending $2,500 or more. What made the offer even more unbelievable was that the cardholder could (theoretically) take advantage of the promotion up to three times, earning up to $15,000 cash back.
Within minutes, dozens of cardholders with various cards reported similar offers ranging from $9,000 spend and $9,000 cash back, up to $27,000 back.
Wait, what?
According to Amex, the email was sent in error.
“[W]e did send out a Membership Rewards promotion to a small, isolated set of Card Members through our online, mobile app and email channels. Unfortunately, there was an error in the way the banner displayed the promotion to Card Members who received it via email,” according to an Amex spokesperson.
“Once we detected the issue, we corrected it quickly to prevent any further confusion to our Card Members,” the statement continued.
The correct promotion appeared to be at the bottom of the email sent by American Express. For instance, the actual promotion for a reader who received a targeted offer is 1,500 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,500 or more.
So if you hoped for a significant cash-back offer on your Amex card, unfortunately, you’re out of luck. But while this Amex Offer appears to be a mistake, there are plenty of valid offers on hotels, dining, travel and entertainment.
With any Amex Offer, you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. Offers are targeted, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.
