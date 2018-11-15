Amex Business Gold 50k Bonus Available Through Refer a Friend
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – View the current offers here – American Express® Business Gold Card
Amex recently introduced a new business card, the American Express® Business Gold Card. This new card features many of the best benefits of The Business Gold Rewards Card, which isn’t accepting applications any more, but has improved earning rates and new bonus categories.
With the new American Express® Business Gold Card, you’ll automatically earn 4x points on your top two select spending categories (on up to $150,000 per year; then 1x) each month from this list:
- Airfare purchased from airlines
- US purchases for advertising in select media
- US purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions
- US purchases at gas stations
- US purchases at restaurants
- US purchases for shipping
The card comes with a 25% Pay With Points rebate that gives you 25% of your points back when you use points at Amex Travel to pay for first or business-class airfare on any airline, or economy-class tickets with an airline you can select each year. You’ll also get access to the Hotel Collection, the Travel Collection, Amex Offers and travel and purchase protection coverage.
Although the Business Gold Card has solid earning, its welcome bonus doesn’t involve any points. Instead, you’ll get up to one free year of ZipRecruiter Standard and up to one free year of G Suite Basic for up to three users. If your company can get value from ZipRecruiter or G Suite, this could still be a valuable welcome bonus.
However, if you won’t get significant value from ZipRecruiter and G Suite, you’ll be happy to know that you can get a better offer if you’re referred by a friend. If you’re referred by a friend, you’ll see a welcome bonus that will allow you to earn 50,000 Amex Membership Rewards points after making $5,000 in net purchases on the card in the first three months. So, you may want to check with your friends and family to see if anyone can refer you — remember that they don’t need to have this exact card in order to refer you.
It’s unclear how long this 50,000 Membership Rewards points refer a friend bonus will be available. TPG’s latest valuations peg the value of this welcome bonus at $1,000, so it’s worth jumping on if you’ve been considering the card but just didn’t find enough value in the ZipRecruiter and G Suite welcome bonus. You’ll get the most value out of your Membership Rewards when you transfer them to one of the program’s partner hotel or airline loyalty programs.
If you want to learn more about the Business Gold Card before signing up, check out the following posts:
- Credit Card Review: American Express Business Gold Card
- Amex Introduces New Business Gold Card With 4x on Select Categories, Points Rebate & More
H/T: Doctor of Credit
Remember that it is TPG policy that referral links are not allowed in the comments section, so you’ll need to ask your friends or family to refer you.
- Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.*
- More Rewards: Get 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 select categories where your business spent the most each month**
- **4X points apply to the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these 2 categories each calendar year.*
- Airline Bonus: Get 25% points back after you use points for all or part of an eligible flight booked with Amex Travel, up to 250,000 points back per calendar year.*
- Pay Over Time Option: A flexible payment option to help manage cash flow on purchases of $100 or more.*
- Access to the Working Capital Terms program: get additional funding beyond what you can spend on Business Gold with this flexible funding solution designed to pay U.S. based vendor invoices directly when cards are not accepted.*
- *Terms Apply
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.