As reported by Miles to Memories, select cardholders of The Platinum Card® from American Express are being targeted with an offer to earn up to 20,000 Membership Rewards points for adding authorized users. The fee to add your first three authorized users is $175 per year (see rates and fees) and you’ll pay that fee whether you have one, two or three authorized users added to your account. For each authorized user you add beyond the third, you’ll pay $175 per year.
If your account is eligible, you’ll earn 5,000 Membership Rewards points for each authorized user you add who spends $500 on their new card in the first three months, up to 20,000 bonus points total.
Amex Membership Rewards points are worth two cents each, according to TPG’s point valuations. So you could earn up to $400 in value from this offer. In addition, authorized users get a Priority Pass membership, Centurion Lounge access, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta on the same day.
Authorized users on American Express cards must be at least 13 years old and if you don’t add a birthday and social security number for each authorized user within 60 days, their card will be closed.
One thing to be aware of is that this account will show up on the credit report of any authorized users you add. That means if your Amex Platinum card has been open for less than two years it would count toward the authorized user’s Chase 5/24 limit.
