Why the Amex Blue Business Plus may be the only rewards card you’ll ever need
As of this writing, I have well over a dozen credit cards in my wallet. Most of these cards offered me a hefty welcome bonus when I applied for them. The majority continue to offer valuable travel benefits and high category bonuses. Yet, the best card in my card arsenal is a $0 annual fee card (see rates and fees) that has no welcome bonus but continues to offer me the most bang for my buck. I’m talking about The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. Here’s why this might be the only credit card you need in your wallet.
4% return on everything
The Blue Business Plus card has no welcome offer, but it does offer 2x Membership Rewards points on the first $50,000 spent on purchases per calendar year, then 1x after. TPG values Membership Rewards at 2 cents each, translating to a 4% return. That’s hands down the highest return you can get on non-bonus category spending.
While the $50,000 cap on 2x earnings might be restrictive to big spenders, it will be more than enough for the average cardholder to really maximize everyday spending. It’s also ideal for those who don’t want to have multiple credit cards in their wallets and worry about which one to use at different merchants to maximize their rewards.
If you manage to max out the $50,000 spending cap, you’ll end up with 100,000 Membership Rewards points. If you’re unfamiliar with the Membership Rewards program, these points will go a long way. We’re talking a round-trip business class ticket to Europe by transferring your points to ANA Mileage Club. See? Not having a welcome bonus isn’t such a bad tradeoff for earning points at such an accelerated rate.
No annual fee
The Blue Business Plus Card is loaded with valuable benefits. But the best part of that is that it has no annual fee (see rates and fees), so you’re not paying for those benefits. There are lots of amazing rewards credit cards out there, but most people can’t afford all their annual fees. With the Blue Business Plus Card, it’s easy to justify keeping the card in your wallet long term.
Refer a friend
While no public welcome bonus is a huge negative for this card, you can earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 within three months by using a friend’s referral link.
Better yet, you can earn bonus points for referring your friends and family. Normally, each successful referral earns 10,000 points (up to 55,000 per calendar year). However, that bonus has temporarily bumped up to 15,000 points.
So if you have a friend (or four) interested in the Blue Business Plus card, you can earn up to 55,000 points every calendar year just by having them apply for the card with your referral link. That’s similar to the welcome bonus you can expect on many popular rewards cards – except you get a chance to earn it every year.
To do this, simply head over to the Amex Referral site, login and invite your friends to apply for the card with your link.
Amex offers
Amex Offers is a great tool for saving money and offsetting credit card annual fees. But you don’t need a fancy Amex card to get access to these offers because the Blue Business Plus Credit Card does the trick. Since the card has no annual fee, you’ll essentially profit from having it in your wallet if you also take advantage of Amex Offers. This year, I’ve saved $307.17 via Amex Offers just from the Blue Business Plus Credit Card alone.
Amex frequently updates the list and runs everything from rebate deals to bonus point offers. This includes promotions with popular retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and more. Some deals are even targeted based on your spending habits. You’re bound to find at least one deal a year at a merchant you shop with. When you do get a statement credit, it puts you firmly ahead since you’re not paying an annual fee on the card.
Bottom line
The Amex Blue Business Plus card is hands down one of the best cards to have if you want to earn maximum rewards. It earns one of the most valuable currencies out there, gets you access to money-saving deals from Amex and you don’t have to worry about tracking category bonuses. Since it has no annual fee, renewing it every year is a no-brainer. In fact, if you’re a frugal type who wants a simple credit card strategy, this might be the only card you actually need.
