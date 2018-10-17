News

Book Now: Great American Saver Economy Space to Japan During Cherry Blossom Season

 Brendan Dorsey
Oct 17, 2018

One of the most popular times to visit Japan is from March to April, during its famed Cherry Blossom season. Visitors from all over the world flock to the country to see the trees bloom their beautiful pink and white flowers. It’s one of TPG’s favorite things to see when visiting Japan.

Usually flights to Japan around this time are quite expensive so it’s a good opportunity to use miles, but it can sometimes be hard to find saver award space.

However, we’re seeing American Airlines award flights from the US to Tokyo with plenty of availability in March and April during peak cherry blossom season. Note that these are economy awards and it’ll be tougher to find sAAver business awards, although it’s worth searching. If you want to fly on other Oneworld carrier’s like Cathay Pacific or JAL, you’ll want to search for award space on another carrier’s website like British Airways.

American Airlines coach class on its 787-9 which it flies between Los Angeles and Tokyo. Image by JT Genter / The Points Guy.

A round-trip sAAver award will run you 65,000 American miles and about $50 in taxes and fees. Not bad when flights are going for north of $1,000.

Head over to AA.com and plug-in your preferred departure city and check if you can find sAAver awards. Mid-March seems to be tougher to find cheap flights, while late March and all of April is wide open. Here a few examples of award space in late March and April:

Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (TYO):

New York (JFK/EWR/LGA) to Tokyo (TYO):

Chicago (ORD) to Tokyo (TYO):

San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo (TYO) —

Dallas (DFW) to Tokyo (TYO):

Miami (MIA) to Tokyo (TYO):

If you don’t currently have American miles, or want to top off your account, consider signing up for a CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®, which is offering a 70,000-mile welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 within the first four months. The premium Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard earns 75,000 miles after spending $7,500 on purchases within the first three months. Both of these cards’ sign-up bonuses would get you enough miles for a round-trip economy flight to Japan with a bit left over. 
If you’d prefer to use United miles it’s worth searching through MileagePlus, too, as we found wide-open saver space for flights from multiple departures, including a hoard of nonstops from New York to Tokyo:
Once you’ve booked your flight, you’ll want to starting looking for accommodations — check out our 3 Ways to Do Tokyo on Points and some of our hotel reviews to get an idea of could would work for you.

Featured image by Jui-Chi Chan/Getty Images.

Brendan Dorsey is an Associate News Editor at TPG who covers nearly everything for TPG including aviation, credit cards, points, miles, ride-hailing services and more. He previously worked for TIME.
