Book Now: Great American Saver Economy Space to Japan During Cherry Blossom Season
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard
One of the most popular times to visit Japan is from March to April, during its famed Cherry Blossom season. Visitors from all over the world flock to the country to see the trees bloom their beautiful pink and white flowers. It’s one of TPG’s favorite things to see when visiting Japan.
Usually flights to Japan around this time are quite expensive so it’s a good opportunity to use miles, but it can sometimes be hard to find saver award space.
However, we’re seeing American Airlines award flights from the US to Tokyo with plenty of availability in March and April during peak cherry blossom season. Note that these are economy awards and it’ll be tougher to find sAAver business awards, although it’s worth searching. If you want to fly on other Oneworld carrier’s like Cathay Pacific or JAL, you’ll want to search for award space on another carrier’s website like British Airways.
A round-trip sAAver award will run you 65,000 American miles and about $50 in taxes and fees. Not bad when flights are going for north of $1,000.
Head over to AA.com and plug-in your preferred departure city and check if you can find sAAver awards. Mid-March seems to be tougher to find cheap flights, while late March and all of April is wide open. Here a few examples of award space in late March and April:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (TYO):
New York (JFK/EWR/LGA) to Tokyo (TYO):
Chicago (ORD) to Tokyo (TYO):
San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo (TYO) —
Dallas (DFW) to Tokyo (TYO):
Miami (MIA) to Tokyo (TYO):
Featured image by Jui-Chi Chan/Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.