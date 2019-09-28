This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines Flagship Lounges are among the most luxurious in the U.S., and soon, AA will add its newest location in Philadelphia.
On Sept. 30, 2019, the A-West Admirals Club in Philadelphia (PHL) will close and transformation into a Flagship Lounge will begin. Opening in 2020, the new lounge will feature “elevated dining options, enhanced guest services and private shower suites.”
The Philadelphia lounge was originally slated to open in 2018. Currently, American Airlines operates Flagship Lounges in Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and New York-JFK.
Unlike Admirals Club lounges, which grant entry to a wide swath of AA flyers (including Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® cardholders and those with a paid membership), American Airlines Flagship Lounge access is limited to a much more exclusive, premium group of travelers. You’re only able to enter if you meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Flying in first or business class on a qualifying transcontinental flight (New York-JFK to either Los Angeles or San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles and Boston (BOS) on the A321T aircraft only, Los Angeles and Miami (MIA) on B777-300 aircraft only through Oct. 26)
- Flying in first or business class on international flights to Asia, Australia, Central America, Europe, Mexico City (MEX), New Zealand and South America
- AAdvantage Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro, and Platinum members traveling on qualifying international Oneworld flights regardless of cabin
- ConciergeKey members traveling on any Oneworld flight
First-class passengers and qualifying American Airlines AAdvantage elite members are allowed to bring up to one guest, while ConciergeKey members can bring immediate family or up to two guests.
If you’re traveling through Philadelphia, there are still several Admirals Club lounge options in Terminal A-East, Terminal B/C and Terminal F. Additionally, if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, you can access the Centurion Lounge in Terminal A-West, Minute Suites (through Priority Pass) in Terminal B and the Delta Sky Club (if you’re flying Delta that day) in Terminal D.
AA also plans to open a Flagship Lounge in London (LHR). To find out more about AA Flagship lounges, check out TPG contributor Ethan Steinberg’s review of the Flagship Lounge at LAX and a review of Flagship First Dining at JFK by TPG himself, Brian Kelly.
Featured photo courtesy of American Airlines
